Snoop Dogg details special bond with Queen Elizabeth II

Snoop Dogg has reflected on his friendship with the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The rapper, 52, was previously prevented from being extradited from the UK by the Queen in the Nineties after she came to his defence when media urged lawmakers to make him leave the country due to first and second-degree murder charges he was facing.

Snoop – real name Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr – described the Queen as “my girl” and acknowledged claims that Prince William is also a big fan of his music.

Speaking to Jordan North on Capital FM, Snoop said of his schedule for his latest visit to London: “I’ll go by the [Buckingham] Palace, see if they let me in.”

North asked the rapper: “Well, I’ve heard the future King, William, is a huge Snoop fan?”

Snoop then replied: “Well, the Queen was a fan too. Rest in peace to the Queen, that was my girl. You know what I’m saying?” In 1993, Snoop was arrested and charged with the first-degree murder of a man in Los Angeles. The charge was later dropped in 1996.

At the time, the rapper was facing calls to cancel his tour and return to the US while the case was still ongoing.

Snoop Dogg has reflected on his friendship with the late Queen Elizabeth II (AP)

The rapper previously told the press in subsequent interviews: “Guess who came to my defence? Just take a guess. The Queen.”

He continued: “The Queen said, ‘This man has done nothing in our country. He can come.’ The queen… bow down… When the Queen speaks, bow down. That’s Harry and William’s grandmother, you dig?”

“You think they weren’t there, saying, ‘Grandma, please let him in, grandma. He’s OK. We love his music.’

“‘You know Harry, I’ll let him in for you. He’s not so bad after all and he’s quite cute.’ The Queen, that’s my gal.”

Snoop at the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Qualification on day two of the Paris Olympics (Getty Images)

It comes after the rapper surprised fans by working at the Olympics as a special correspondent for NBC Sports this month.

In an interview with NBC at the start of the games on July 25, he hilariously discussed his responsibilities at work, which included greeting fans and athletes.

“I’ve been out here working the Olympics, talking to the athletes, to the families, and meeting the people and kissing the babies,” Snoop said, while wearing a gold blazer and black button-down shirt.

“And doing the things that I do to politically stay correct, and just being Snoop Dogg. That’s what I know how to do the best.”