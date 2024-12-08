Snoop Dogg makes unlikely bid to replace Gregg Wallace on Masterchef

Rapper Snoop Dogg has thrown his hat in the ring to replace MasterChef host Gregg Wallace.

The 60-year-old TV presenter has been at the centre of an investigation into claims of inappropriate comments, and stepped away from his role after 20 years on the show last week.

Since news broke of the investigation, several stars to have appeared on Celebrity MasterChef, including former Newsnight host Kirsty Wark, have hit out at the host for alleged remarks they heard when they were filming episodes – with comedian Katy Brand addressing being a “crass” comment made by the former host that went viral online soon after.

However, co-presenter Prue Leith has come to his defence, saying she does not believe the TV personality deserves to be sacked, despite admitting that his alleged comments were “insensitive”.

One unlikely celebrity has also waded into the discussion, but only to provide a solution to the problem of who will replace Wallace on Masterchef.

“You better believe Snoop could be the new MasterChef judge,” the rapper told The Mirror.

He added that he would bring in another famous chef to support.

Rapper thinks he could do a good job replacing Wallace (Getty)

“My boy Gordon [Ramsay] judges on the US version of the show, and I know he would back me to be able to judge on the UK version.

“He knows I am not playing when it comes to food. He knows I can cook – I have even given him some tips. I hosted a cooking show over here (Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party) and I have always been vocal about wanting to work on a UK show. I love the place – and for real, this could be the perfect opportunity.”

Snoop Dogg has previously collaborated with American chef Martha Stewart, and has starred in advertisements for the food delivery company JustEat.

Wallace faced a widespread backlash last weekend following comments that appeared to blame the allegations on “middle-class women of a certain age”. He later apologised, saying he would “take some time out”.

The production company behind the show, Banijay UK, launched an investigation into claims from 13 people across a range of shows over a 17-year period.

His lawyers have strongly denied “he engages in behaviour of a sexually harassing nature”.