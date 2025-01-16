From a Snoop Dogg performance to brunch with Joe Rogan: Inside DC’s insane Trump inauguration parties

America’s elite will descend on Washington, D.C. this weekend to ring in the next Trump era by attending lavish and exclusive inaugural parties.

Some of the biggest names in tech and finance will be at the celebrations happening across the city this weekend and next week when President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in.

The first ever inaugural “Crypto Ball,” hosted by Trump’s nominated “AI and Crypto Czar” David Sacks, will take place on Friday night where Snoop Dogg is rumored to be performing.

The rapper has previously praised Trump and claimed that the president-elect “has done only great things” for him.

To rub shoulders with tech and cryptocurrency tycoons at the black-tie event, guests will have to shell out at least $5,000 because the cheaper $2,500 tickets are already sold out, according to reports.

Snoop Dog, rumored to be performing at the ‘Crypto Ball’, pictured with Trump in 2011 (Getty Images)

Attendees can enjoy a VIP reception at the bash at D.C.’s historic Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium, co-hosted by the pro-Trump super PAC MAGA Inc., which will set them back an eye-watering $100,000 per person.

The event reportedly hails Trump as “the first crypto president” on an an invitation circulating on social media.

During the presidential campaign, Trump pitched himself as a pro-crypto candidate, despite previously dismissing bitcoin as a “scam against the dollar” and claiming its value was “based on thin air” during his previous time in the White House.

In an effort to court the ever-growing segment of voters that owned crypto – estimated to be around 50 million in the U.S. – Trump pledged to protect cryptocurrency from “Elizabeth Warren and her goons.”

Elsewhere, tech billionaire Peter Thiel is throwing an exclusive black-tie party at his Washington home alongside Sacks, according to The New York Times.

Spotify is reportedly hosting a brunch with Joe Rogan, Megyn Kelly and Ben Shapiro, while Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is hosting an inaugural reception Monday night.

Podcast host Joe Rogan will attend an inaugural brunch hosted by Spotify, according to reports (Getty Images)

The other cohosts are mega Republican donor Miriam Adelson, the Dallas Mavericks owner and widow of casino magnate Sheldon Adelson; Tilman Fertitta, casino magnate, Houston Rockets owner and Trump‘s pick to serve as U.S. ambassador to Italy; Todd Ricketts, the co-owner of the Chicago Cubs, and Ricketts’ wife, Sylvie Légère.

JD Vance has already hosted a $250,000-a-head inaugural dinner at Le Bibloquet restaurant in Florida’s Palm Beach, according to the Times, where Sacks was also present, along with crypto billionaire twins Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss.

Trump is scheduled to hold a “Make America Great Again Victory Rally” in D.C. on January 19 — just hours ahead of his inauguration.

That night, Turning Point USA will also host an Inaugural Eve Ball. Vance, Donald Trump Jr., Megyn Kelly and other major MAGA players are set to appear, according to an announcement from Turning Point USA founder and CEO Charlie Kirk.

The Village People, one of Trump’s favorite bands, will perform. He has regularly used their hits “Y.M.C.A” and “Macho Man” at his rallies.