Snoop Dogg Says Upcoming Tom Petty Duet Is a ‘Weed Song,’ Describes Eminem and 50 Cent Collab as a ‘Real Street Record’

Shortly after announcing the star-studded tracklist for his upcoming album “Missionary,” Snoop Dogg has given a bit of insight into how a few of the standout records will sound.

On Friday, the rapper was on hand in New York City’s Times Square to give a surprise performance to launch “Fortnite” Chapter 2 remix, which features contributions from Snoop, Ice Spice, Eminem and the late Juice WRLD’s estate. During an interview shortly after he wrapped the performance, Snoop shared that he anticipated two of the album’s tracks — “Last Dance With Mary Jane” featuring Jelly Roll and Tom Petty, and “Gunz n Smoke” featuring 50 Cent and Eminem — may potentially be featured in the new “Fortnite” rollout.

“Well, Tom Petty is a weed song, so I don’t know if they’re going to let that one in,” he told Variety. “But the 50 Cent Eminem song is a real street record that sounds like it’s supposed to be in this game with all the different things that I’m seeing. Especially in my maps, so it fits perfectly with the things I’m doing.”

Snoop also acknowledged that Eminem is included in the new “Fortnite” campaign and looks forward to aligning with his longtime associate whenever possible. “That’s Slim Shady, that’s my guy! That’s my Libra gang partner,” he continued. “So we like to do as many things we can do together, we like to do because we’re family. So I was glad to see he was part of this as well.”

Outside of his “Fortnite” activation, Snoop revealed that he’s currently working on a movie inspired by his love for “Planet of the Apes” — with a twist, of course. “I can’t really give up the storyline, but I’m going to [share] the idea,” he said. “I love ‘Planet of the Apes.’ ‘Planet of the Apes’ made me wait too long to see the next one. So I’m going to do something in that vein, where you don’t have to wait. But just imagine it was dogs instead of apes.”

Snoop is currently prepping the release of “Missionary,” slated for release on Dec. 13. Yesterday, he revealed the project’s tracklist with features including Method Man, Sting, BJ the Chicago Kid, Smitty and more, as well as Jhené Aiko on the freshly released single “Gorgeous.”

