Snoop Dogg Shares What Thanksgiving Will Look Like with His 9 Grandkids: ‘I Get to Be a Character That Day’

"I may put on a costume and dress up and not even be Paw-Paw," the rapper teased

Jennifer Graylock/NBCUniversal via Getty Snoop Dogg attends 2024 NBCUniversal Upfront

Snoop Dogg is ready to have a Thanksgiving celebration full of traditional holiday food, his loved ones and maybe even a costume.

During an appearance on this week's episode of Let's Go! with Bill Belichick, Maxx Crosby, Peter King & Jim Gray, the rapper, a father of four, opened up about how he will be spending the holiday.

“You know, Martha [Stewart] sent me some s--- that I don’t know how to cook," said Snoop, 53. "My family gonna keep it real basic. We're gonna go with the old turkey, the ham, the stuffing, the dressing."

Marc Piasecki/WireImage Snoop Dogg attends The Prelude to The Paris Games 2024 on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France

The musician, who previously said on The Jennifer Hudson Show in January that he has 12 grandchildren, noted that he has "a lot of grandkids now," which makes the holidays extra special.

"I got like nine grandkids. So I really enjoy my time with them. We pull out jumpers and have little things for them," Snoop said on Let's Go!.

Richard Bord/Getty Snoop Dogg performs onstage during "A Celebration of Olympic Basketball" on August 05, 2024 in Paris, France

"I get to be a character that day. I may put on a costume and dress up and not even be Paw-Paw," he continued. "I may be a character all day, maybe Buzz Lightyear or some----, you know what I'm saying?"

Being a grandfather is something the performer referred to as "the love of my life."

"That's the joy in my life now, to really be able to be a grown--- man with grandkids and to enjoy it," he said.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage Snoop Dogg attends The Prelude to The Paris Games 2024 on July 25, 2024

Back in September, the "Drop It Like It's Hot" artist opened up to PEOPLE about the extent to which he will go to make his grandchildren happy.

"Papa Snoop, that's who I am, and I love being that. I be dressing up for their birthday parties, like He-Man, Baby Shark or whoever. I be complaining, but I love it," said Snoop. "I love being a grandpa. It's an accomplishment."