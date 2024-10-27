Snoop Dogg has smoke session monitor to stop people getting too high

Snoop Dogg has a member of staff to stop people getting too high with him.

The 53-year-old star is famous for his advocacy of marijuana but tries to take precautions with his smoke sessions and has a monitor there who is ready to step in if he thinks people have consumed too much of the drug.

Appearing on 'Watch What Happens Live', host Andy Cohen asked Snoop who was the "lightest weight" smoker he's ever lit up with but the 'Gin and Juice' didn't have an immediate answer, so asked the presenter to smoke with him and see if he could be added to the list.

Andy said: "I have joined you, and I did okay!

"Snoop has a guy with him when he gets you high who kinda says, 'Hey, stop.' "

His famous guest nodded in agreement.

The rapper previously admitted he hires a professional blunt roller, Renegade Piranha, to roll his joints for him.

When asked why they were employed, Snoop told DJ Howard Stern: "Timing. That motherf*****'s timing is impeccable. That's his job, his occupation. On his resume, it says, 'What do you do?' 'I'm a blunt roller. P-B-R, professional blunt roller.' "

The star went on to reveal the blunt roller gets plenty of other perks on top of the salary, adding: "[The salary is] somewhere between $40,000 and $50,000 a year. Free weed - all paid expenses. Everything I get, he gets. I go get some free clothes, I give him some."

But months later, he revealed Renegade had had a pay rise.

He made the admission in response to a post on Twitter by Uberfacts which stated: "Snoop Dogg employs a full-time blunt roller who makes between $40,000 and $50,000 a year."

The hip-hop star responded: "Inflation. Their salary went up!!"