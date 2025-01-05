Snow accumulating as winter storm moves in

CBC

A vehicle and a house with an attached garage were damaged in one of three fires Winnipeg crews responded to on Saturday involving a block heater. The latest fire started around 8:30 p.m. at a single-family, bi-level house on David Street between Portage and Fairlane Avenues. The fire fully engulfed a vehicle and extended to the house and garage, Winnipeg firefighters said in a news release on Sunday. The fire was extinguished shortly after 10 p.m. and no injuries were reported, fire crews said.