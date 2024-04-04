Snow Causes Power Outages Across Quebec

More than a quarter of a million people were without power as snow and blustery winds swept over the Canadian province of Quebec on Thursday morning, April 4, according to electricity supplier Hydro-Quebec.

More than 277,000 customers were affected as of 10 am, the company said, “due to strong gusts of wind or the weight of broken tree branches” causing damage to power lines.

“We have more than 500 teams (1,000 workers) on the ground to restore power service as quickly as possible,” Hydro-Quebec said.

This footage from Karen Robins shows conditions in Montreal, where more than 80,000 customers lost power and several schools were closed, according to local reports.

Between 15 and 20 cm (5.9-7.8 inches) of snow could fall by the end of the system, Environment Canada said. Credit: Karen Robins via Storyful