Snow chance by morning Omaha area

Latest Stories
- The Weather Network - Video
Multi-day snow event to start 2025 in Ontario
Systems snow will give way to a five day lake-effect event, likely resulting in over 50cm for the snow belt
- The Manual
Scientists have discovered a new purpose for your leftover coffee grounds
This interesting discovery could be the first of many ways to solve environmental challenges related to coffee waste and sand extraction. The post Scientists have discovered a new purpose for your leftover coffee grounds appeared first on The Manual.
- The Weather Network
Lake-effect snow squalls to impact post-holiday travels in Ontario
Warm and cold air masses will collide over Ontario this week, bringing lake-effect snow and snow squalls back to the province as we kick off 2025
- USA TODAY
Scientists track changes at the Yellowstone supervolcano. Could it blow again?
The giant supervolcano that lies under Yellowstone National Park is cooling off in the west but staying hot in the northeast.
- FTW Outdoors
Intrepid baby bear takes on rushing creek in adorable footage
Your National Parks on Tuesday shared footage showing a newborn black bear attempting to cross a creek, perhaps for the first time. The footage, posted below, is titled, “Baby bear vs. creek.” It shows the tiny cub pausing before
- The Canadian Press
Russia warns of severe environmental damage as oil from damaged tankers washes up on beaches
Russian officials warned of severe environmental damage Wednesday as thousands of people came out to clean up tons of fuel oil that spilled out of two storm-stricken tankers more than two weeks ago in the Kerch Strait, near Moscow-occupied Crimea.
- The Weather Network
Winter returns to Ontario in time to ring in the new year
Warm and cold air masses will collide over Ontario this week, bringing snow back to the province to kick off 2025
- CBC
Fire destroys buildings, parts of historic boardwalk in Vancouver Island's Telegraph Cove
Parts of the historic boardwalk and a number of buildings in Telegraph Cove on Vancouver Island were destroyed by a large fire, Port McNeill Fire Rescue said on Tuesday.The fire department issued a public safety announcement asking people who were going to the area to watch the fire to stay away as it was hindering the efforts of crews to extinguish it."This is a devastating loss to the North Island," the department wrote on social media.A photo of the fire shared by the department shows what ap
- People
Researchers Believe Mother Orca Known for Grieving 2018 Newborn's Death Has Lost Another Calf
The Center for Whale Research first became aware of the new calf, named J61, on Dec. 20
- Reuters
Breakaway Moldovan region cuts heating and hot water as Russian gas flow ends
CHISINAU (Reuters) -The breakaway Moldovan region of Transdniestria cut heating and hot water supplies to households on Wednesday after Russia stopped supplying gas to central and eastern Europe via Ukraine. The severing of the gas flow was felt immediately in the mainly Russian-speaking territory of about 450,000 people, which split from Moldova in the early 1990s as the Soviet Union collapsed. Russia has about 1,500 troops stationed there.
- United Press International
N.Y. eyes 3 feet of lake-effect snow as polar vortex set to chill eastern U.S.
The rain that pummeled the northeast on New Year's Eve is just a beginning of things to come as New York faces up to 3 feet of lake-effect snow and a dreaded polar vortex takes aim at the U.S. East.
- The Weather Network - Video
New year brings the return of winter to Ontario
Snow squalls set up along Lake Huron shorelines as well as Georgian Bay shores today and continue into Friday. Upwards of 40cm is possible in some locales closest to Georgian Bay. Meteorologist Laura Power has all your forecast details.
- CBC
2.8-magnitude earthquake off the coast of Newfoundland starts the new year
The star in the centre of this map shows the location of the epicentre of Wednesday's earthquake. Though the quake was felt throughout central Newfoundland, it is believed there is no significant damage. (Earthquakes Canada)While New Year's Day is often home to a couple of rumbles and bangs, a rattling felt throughout central Newfoundland on Wednesday was not caused by a firework. Earthquakes Canada says a small earthquake occurred at 2:11 p.m. NT, off the coast of the island in Notre Dame Bay,
- The Weather Network
Get ready for a snowy headache to kick off the new year in Quebec
2025 will kick off with a widespread snow event blanketing Quebec, including Montreal and other major regions
- Associated Press
Nearly all of Puerto Rico is without power on New Year's Eve
A blackout hit nearly all of Puerto Rico early on Tuesday as the U.S. territory prepared to celebrate New Year’s, leaving more than 1.3 million clients in the dark. Officials said it could take up to two days to restore power. Nearly 90% of 1.47 million clients across Puerto Rico were left in the dark, according to Luma Energy, a private company that oversees electricity transmission and distribution.
- The Weather Network - Video
Nor'easter brings dangerous winds, rain and snow to parts of Atlantic Canada
Meteorologist Shannon Fernando explains how a nor'easter is making its way through Atlantic Canada, bringing strong winds, rain, and snow to Newfoundland and Cape Breton from late Saturday to Sunday. Learn about the process that forms the Nor'easter, its progression and what is expected. Stay informed with latest updates and forecasts.
- Associated Press
Parts of the UK are flooded by heavy rain as wild weather continues to disrupt New Year's events
Parts of the United Kingdom were flooded Wednesday as heavy rains and powerful winds continued to disrupt New Year’s celebrations. Several communities in the Manchester area were flooded, with several homes evacuated and cars submerged up to their roofs on roads and in parking lots after nearly a month's worth of rain fell in two days. “There’s still probably likely to be further flooding across the course of the day," Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said.
- KETV - Omaha Videos
Snow chance late tonight in Omaha area
Snow chance late tonight in Omaha area
- CNN
‘We’re dying from the cold’: Displaced Palestinians battle winter in Gaza
Standing barefooted in the mud with an empty bucket in hand at a crowded water station in central Gaza, Palestinian Alaa Al-Shawish is both fearing the rain and looking for clean water for her family that has been displaced from Gaza City and are now living in a makeshift tent in Deir Al-Balah.
- CBC
How Quebec's recycling system is changing in 2025: A lot more can go in the bin
Starting Jan. 1, a lot more can be recycled in Quebec.Items once deemed non-recyclable, like chip bags and yogurt cups, are now eligible for the recycling bin.The change comes as producers take over the management of the province's recycling program.Here's a breakdown of what's changing in 2025, and whether it will help address the province's growing waste problem.What can be recycledFor residents, the main difference is that more items can be recycled. All containers, packaging material or prin