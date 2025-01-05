Snow to change to sleet as winter storm continues to push through region

CBC

The Toronto Zoo ended 2024 by bidding farewell to two geriatric, long-term residents, a 25-year-old spotted hyena and an 11-year-old American moose — the last in a series of animal deaths at the zoo last year. The hyena, Moja, became lethargic and weak on Christmas Day, the zoo said in a social media post on Saturday. After his health rapidly declined, "it was determined that euthanasia was warranted given poor prognosis for recovery," the zoo said. Moja was on the upper end of spotted hyena lif