Snow closes 141 schools and shuts roads

About 140 schools have shut and several roads are closed after snow fell across parts of Wales.

There are three yellow warnings in place for snow and ice across the UK, including Wales.

Snow left one road impassable and collisions on two others roads, with schools across mid and north-east Wales shut on Tuesday morning.

Snow started falling across parts of the UK on Monday night in what the Met Office called the country’s "first taste of winter".

Schools have already closed for the day in Wrexham, Powys, Denbighshire and Flintshire.

On the roads, the A44 in Powys was impassable and was shut in both directions from the A470 at Llangurig to the B4343 at Dryffryn Catell.

Traffic Wales also reported crashes on snowy roads causing a closure on the A55 eastbound at Caerwys in Flintshire.

The A483 southbound between Rossett and Gresford in Wrexham county was also shut after a collision.

Transport for Wales said 13% of its services have been disrupted due to severe weather.

Kate, who lives on an old farm near Mold, Flintshire, said her children had been out enjoying the snow since early this morning.

Her twin daughters Evie and Esme, five, had been busy making snow angels, having also checked on the family's sheep.

"They've been out and made snow angels and thrown snow balls, they're inside now warming up," she said.

The deputy head teacher, who has three children, said all the hills were covered in snow and it was "so peaceful".

Staff at a hospice in Wrexham were thanked for braving the weather to reach work.

Staff at a hospice in Wrexham showed their "dedication" by making it work despite the snow [Nightingale House Hospice]

"Our wonderful staff made it in this morning in this snow and we are so grateful for their dedication," said Laura Hughes, ward manager at Nightingale House Hospice.

"They all work so hard to never let our patients down."

The disruption comes as the Met Office issued a new yellow warning for snow and ice across parts of Wales from midnight until 12:00 GMT on Wednesday .

The Met Office issued a yellow warning for snow and ice across parts of Wales on Wednesday [Met Office]

"Snow and ice may lead to difficult travelling conditions on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning," the forecaster said, with up to 5cm (2in) expected on hills.

BBC Wales Weather presenter Sue Charles said about 2-5cm (1-2 inches) of snow had fallen across parts of north, east and mid Wales overnight with up to 10-15cm (4-6in) on the hills.

She added: "Snow is becoming less of a risk later with a band of rain, sleet and snow moving south-eastwards - but it's a weakening feature - with snow becoming more confined to higher ground and the hills."