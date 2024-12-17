Snow, cold returns to Ontario after quick flirt with mild, rainy weather

Southern Ontario is enjoying a nice break from the cold and snow at the moment, but it won't last very long. In fact, the region will return to more wintry weather by midweek, and beyond.

Snowfall chances, along with a noticeable temperature drop into the negative digits, will return to southern and eastern Ontario midweek, persisting into the weekend.

So, if you have any last-minute holiday decorating to do outdoors or shopping, Tuesday will be the day to do so this week, before snow and chilly temperatures arrive to put a damper on those activities. Brace for slower commutes come Wednesday.

This week: Brief flirt with mild weather will be replaced by snow, colder temperatures

A weak system moves into the Great Lakes on Wednesday with some messy, snowy weather.

Wednesday Ontario temperatures and icons

Temperatures appear marginal, but will cold enough for wet flurries Wednesday morning in the southern end of the province.

Precipitation moves into the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and the Ottawa Valley by Wednesday afternoon. Expect slippery road conditions and slower commutes during this time.

The immediate lakeshores could see rain, however, thanks to the warming effect of Lake Ontario while Pearson International Airport and the northern GTA regions receive snow.

Ontario snowfall map Wednesday to Thursday

Snow eventually takes over in Ottawa by Wednesday evening, with 2-5 cm possible by Thursday morning. Totals will range and have uncertainty due to periods of a rain-snow mix.

That won't be the end of the snow, either.

Wednesday evening precipitation timing Ontario

Low pressure is expected to track into the Great Lakes region Thursday night and Friday with widespread snow and blustery conditions. Bands of lake-effect snow are expected to develop as the system departs the region, with a strong and gusty, northwesterly wind with blowing and drifting snow.

This weekend will bring our coldest weather of the season thus far as Arctic air is forced eastward. Cottage country should approach -20 C Friday night, and -20 C temperatures should be widespread across the region, farther away from the lakes and urban areas, Saturday overnight.

Frigid weather will continue through Sunday, but then temperatures will recover early next week.

Be sure to check back for all the latest on conditions across Ontario.