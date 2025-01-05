Snow, cold temperatures move across Oklahoma
Snow, cold temperatures move across Oklahoma
Snow, cold temperatures move across Oklahoma
A massive winter storm poised to unleash a barrage of heavy snow, treacherous ice, rain, and severe thunderstorms across a 1,300-mile swath of the United States will affect an estimated 62 million people starting Saturday afternoon and continuing into Monday.
Winter is here, which means many parts of the U.S. have started to or are about to get snow. Even areas where snow is a rarity can still have slippery or icy roads around this time of the year, which...
Winter made itself known in December—and it’ll assert its dominance through January
Millions of Canadians from the Prairies all the way to the East coast are bracing for a fierce blast of winter tonight as part of a deep freeze that's affecting tens-of-millions on both sides of the border. Catherine Urquhart reports.
Temperatures are forecast to dip below freezing in the southern U.S. which can cause headaches for snowbirds and iguanas alike. Meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal has the chilly snowbird forecast
Sweden began its annual wolf hunt on Thursday, allowing nearly 10% of the endangered species population to be killed, as conservationists raise concerns about the controversial policy.
The frigid ground across the Prairies looked like clouds to weather satellites on Friday
With the help of artificial intelligence, researchers have found that the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels is now almost certainly out of reach.
It’s a good week to be a windmill in southern Ontario, with some locales seeing their gustiest week since December 2022
A burst of Arctic air pushing east will have to contend with the Great Lakes before it can reach southern Ontario this weekend
WATCH: Cold Saturday, tracking a wet and wintry storm
A winter storm moves into our area Sunday into Monday.
A search is underway for a missing surfer in Australia who is presumed dead from a likely shark attack.
Road conditions were deteriorating Saturday in the central U.S. as a winter storm brought a mix of snow, ice and plunging temperatures, with forecasts calling for the dreaded combo to spread eastward in the coming days. “Winter returned,” said Bob Oravec, lead forecaster at the National Weather Service in College Park, Maryland. The polar vortex of ultra-cold air usually stays penned up around the North Pole, spinning like a top.
Heavy snow warnings remain in place in parts of England and all of Wales - with the weather forcing Liverpool, Manchester and Leeds' airports to close their runways.
A video shared online captured the moment two pets, Kane and Chester, reconsidered their outdoor venture on Thursday amid winter weather in Ontario.
A weather bomb will bring blizzard like conditions and power outage across newfoundland. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details.
The heaviest snowfall in a decade is on its way to Kansas and Missouri, part of a major winter storm stretching 1,300 miles across the central United States that is set to impact up to 62 million, forecasters say.
Central Florida farmers brace for cold weather
A baby spider monkey discovered by the California Highway Patrol this week is in critical condition, but the Oakland Zoo hopes she will make a full recovery.