Snow continues to fall

- The Weather Network
La Niña is officially here—what it could mean for the rest of winter
At long last, La Niña arrived to start the new year
- Business Insider
The LA wildfires are ripping through the celebrity-packed Pacific Palisades. Here's which stars have lost homes.
"Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill was among the thousands who evacuated Los Angeles. Other stars, including Paris Hilton, Billy Crystal, and Rainn Wilson have lost their LA homes.
- HuffPost
Trump Goes On Puzzling Truth Social Rant About California Wildfires
The president-elect acknowledged the wildfires by... blaming Gov. Gavin Newsom.
- The Weather Network
Scientists discover where the Yellowstone supervolcano will erupt next
No, Yellowstone isn’t erupting, but researchers now know where the next major eruption is most likely to take place
- The Independent
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face evacuation and power outages at Montecito home amid LA wildfires
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave in Montecito with their two children, Archie and Lilibet
- Variety
Late Night Hosts Mock Trump’s Bizarre Response to L.A. Fires: ‘In Trump’s Defense, Words Are Hard’
Thursday night’s late-night shows were focused on the devastation of the Los Angeles fires, as well as incoming President Trump’s bizarre response to them. “Daily Show” host Desi Lydic played a clip of Trump rambling on about smelt, continuing to spread a debunked conspiracy theory about the state’s water supply. “I tried to get Gavin …
- Hello!
Sharon Stone, 66, reveals LA wildfires left her unable to walk without help
Sharon Stone has been working to help displaced families in Los Angeles amid the ongoing wildfires, but it has also greatly impacted her health
- CBC
'I've never seen anything like it,' says Quebec pilot helping fight L.A. wildfires
Pascal Duclos doesn't usually operate water bombers in such densely populated areas.A quick look down and the 14-year veteran catches a glimpse of destroyed homes, with residents frantically spraying hoses in hopes of salvaging theirs as wildfires wreak havoc in the Los Angeles area.There are firefighters everywhere and other water bombers navigating the same narrow air space. "When we get ready to drop water, you see civilians that are trying to run away, and essentially save their own lives,"
- The Weather Network - Video
Snowy weather to blanket southern Ontario this weekend
The seasonal temperatures may make you want to get outside for some outdoor activities but there will be some shoveling in the forecast as well. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details for the weekend forecast.
- People
Man Rescues Stray Dog Found in Rubble of Homes Destroyed by Los Angeles Fires: ‘It’s About Caring for Each Other’
Pasadena Humane has already taken in over 300 pets displaced by the blaze
- CNN
La Niña has arrived. Here’s what that means for the US
La Niña has finally emerged after months of anticipation, but there’s a catch, and it could impact its influence on the weather.
- People
Firefighter Comforts Dog Wandering Burning California Neighborhood While Battling L.A. Wildfires
Footage captured of the Eaton Fire in Altadena, Calif., shows a firefighter hosing down a burning house with one hand while petting a lost dog with the other
- The Weather Network
Full spectrum of winter is taking over the Prairies this weekend
A low pressure system will track from northern Alberta to southern Manitoba through Friday, bringing periods of snow and a temperature divide between the western and eastern Prairies
- The Canadian Press
Wildfires latest: At least 10,000 structures have burned in a series of fires around Los Angeles
Firefighters battled Thursday to control a series of major fires in the Los Angeles area that have killed seven people, burned at least 10,000 structures from the Pacific Coast to Pasadena and sent thousands of people frantically fleeing their homes.
- The Canadian Press
Earth breaks yearly heat record and lurches past dangerous warming threshold
Earth recorded its hottest year ever in 2024, with such a big jump that the planet temporarily passed a major climate threshold, weather monitoring agencies announced Friday.
- USA TODAY
Is the South ready for snow? A look at forecasts in Florida, Georgia, Texas, Alabama, more
A massive winter storm is set to bring snow and ice to much of the South. Here's what to know about snow forecasts in Texas, Georgia, and other states.
- The Weather Network
Major winter storm set to end 1,000+ day snowless streak
Extensive flight cancellations and highway delays are likely as a major winter storm blankets the southeastern United States
- The Independent
Los Angeles wildfire victim died holding hose while trying to defend home
Victor Shaw, 66, found on roadside the morning after refusing to evacuate in order to stay and fight blaze threatening family’s residence in Altadena
- Associated Press
Stars lose homes in Los Angeles area fires and Jamie Lee Curtis pledges $1M to relief effort
Fires burning in and around Los Angeles have claimed the homes of numerous celebrities, including Billy Crystal, Jeff Bridges, and R&B star Jhené Aiko, and led to sweeping disruptions of entertainment events. Next week's Oscar nominations have been delayed. Late Wednesday, a fire in the Hollywood Hills was scorching the hills near the famed Hollywood Bowl and Dolby Theatre, which is the home of the Academy Awards.
- Yahoo News UK
LA wildfires pictures show thousands of firefighters battling ‘apocalyptic’ blaze
Deadly wildfires have spread across Los Angeles, forcing tens of thousands to evacuate, destroying the homes of A-list celebrities and threatening tourist sites in California.