Snow continues to fall throughout Oklahoma, roads becoming slick 10 pm
"Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill was among the thousands who evacuated Los Angeles. Other stars, including Paris Hilton, Billy Crystal, and Rainn Wilson have lost their LA homes.
Fire officials are investigating what started multiple wildfires near Los Angeles. The Santa Ana winds are likely driving their rapid growth.
In the catastrophic Palisades fire, one of the city's iconic thoroughfares was severely damaged and large swaths of homes were reduced to smoldering rubble.
As tens of thousands flee the blazes, Ben Affleck is sheltering from the Pacific Palisades wildfire with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.
Leading into, and closing out the weekend widespread snow blankets in southern Ontario. Some areas will see additional accumulations with lake enhancement and squalls. Meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details.
The president-elect acknowledged the wildfires by... blaming Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions, as snow squalls continue off Lake Huron and Georgian Bay Wednesday
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave in Montecito with their two children, Archie and Lilibet
Celebrities are sharing emotional reactions and speaking out about evacuating and losing their homes amid the multiple fires in Los Angeles.
A fast-moving brush fire that erupted Tuesday in Los Angeles threatened homes and sent thousands of residents fleeing, prompting city and state officials to declare a state of emergency. Meanwhile, a second rapidly spreading blaze broke out several hours later, spurring more evacuations, as dangerous winds continued to sweep Southern California late into the evening. The Pacific Palisades fire, which had grown to nearly 3,000 acres by 6:30 p.m. local time, was first reported before 11 a.m. and quickly prompted thousands of evacuations across the region and into Malibu.
Seismic technology has revealed secrets of the Earth from a million years ago.
Nearly 90 million Americans are under winter weather alerts as another high-impact storm is blasting across the nation's midsection, snarling travel with several inches of snow and glazes of freezing rain and sleet.
Evacuation orders went into effect in Los Angeles' Pacific Palisades neighborhood, with multiple homes under immediate threat on Tuesday.
A massive winter storm is set to bring snow and ice to much of the South. Here's what to know about snow forecasts in Texas, Georgia, and other states.
Victoria Beckham has revealed she has been left devasted and heartbroken following the catastrophic LA wildfires. See her statement….
Maps and images showing how the fires currently affecting the Los Angeles area are developing.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have welcomed friends who were forced to evacuate LA home and made donations to fire relief effort several wildfires rage around California. They also shared a harrowing statement.
Victor Shaw, 66, found on roadside the morning after refusing to evacuate in order to stay and fight blaze threatening family’s residence in Altadena
