Snow continues to move through Louisville area leaving light accumulation
Snow continues to move through Louisville area leaving light accumulation
Snow continues to move through Louisville area leaving light accumulation
Difficult driving conditions continue through this weekend across portions of Ontario as powerful snow squalls continue whipping off all five of the Great Lakes
An intense lake effect is forecast through the rest of the weekend, causing as much as 1 to 2 feet of additional snow in some areas.
The 20-year-old man who survived 50 days in the woods of northeastern B.C. has been released from hospital, CBC News has learned.Mike Reid, the general manager of the Buffalo Inn in Pink Mountain, B.C., said Sam Benastick and his family stopped in to see him on their way home after being discharged from care in Fort Nelson.Benastick's parents and brother stayed with Reid for several weeks while searching the nearby Redfern-Keily Provincial Park, where Benastick was last seen before being reporte
The first major snow squall event of the season is shaping up across Ontario's snowbelt regions, and while this will be amazing news for ski areas ahead of the holidays, drivers will be tested with dangerous road conditions
VANCOUVER — A winter storm is moving over British Columbia's coast, bringing strong winds, heavy snow and freezing rain as snowfall warnings continue for much of the province's Interior.
Hazardous travel conditions were captured on camera on Saturday morning as snow squalls hammer southern Ontario southeast of the Great Lakes.
A factory in Wisconsin unintentionally created its own weather on Thursday
Toronto's snow drought finally ended this week
Orcas off the coast of Mexico have devised a cunning strategy to hunt and kill whale sharks, and marine scientists have documented the behavior for the first time.
Gas prices climbed 1.8 cents to $1.547 per litre of regular fuel on average across Canada over the past seven days.
Lake effect snow squalls are expected to impact parts of Ontario throughout the weekend with peak snowfall rates of 2 to 4 in per hour, according to Environment Canada.
In what may seem like a call-back to 1980s whale culture, a resident orca off the coast of Washington state was recently spotted sporting a dead salmon on its head. The phenomenon was first documented in 1987 when whales from three separate pods were seen wearing salmon on their heads, like a human wears a hat.But scientists never understood why, and experts are still scratching their heads as they contemplate the most recent incident, documented in October. The director of the University of Bri
As the Thanksgiving weekend holiday wraps up, many will face cold temperatures for holiday shopping or travel.
Black Friday was giving way to a white weekend in parts of New York state, with the first big snow of the season threatening to bury towns along lakes Erie and Ontario during a hectic holiday travel and shopping weekend. As flakes began flying Friday, forecasters warned 4 to 6 feet (1.2 to 1.8 meters) of blowing and drifting snow could fall in Watertown and other areas east of Lake Ontario through Monday. After an unusually mild fall, as much as 2 to 3 feet (0.6 to 0.9 meters) of snow were possible along Lake Erie and south of Buffalo from lake-effect bands notorious for pummeling the region with snowfall rates of 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 centimeters) per hour.
Powerful snow squalls could produce more than 100 cm of snow across parts of Ontario through this weekend
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The first big snowfall of the season blanketed towns along Lake Erie on Saturday in the middle of the hectic holiday travel and shopping weekend, and numbing cold and heavy snow were forecast to persist into next week and cause hazards in the Great Lakes, Plains and Midwest regions.
Snow and icy conditions were observed in parts of northern Maine on Friday, November 29, as wintry weather continued in the region.Drone footage from James Sinko, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service (NWS), shows conditions around Castle Hill on Friday morning.The icy conditions caused multiple road accidents in the area on Thursday night, the NWS said.Snow showers were forecasted to taper off on Friday, leading to drier conditions on the weekend , they said Credit: Meteorologist James Sinko via Storyful
The snow is not letting up just yet with more accumulation to come through the weekend. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down all the details of this multi-day snow squall event.
Residents on Thetis Island have banded together to help one another ahead of winter storms, power disruptions and floods.
The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season comes to a close Saturday, bringing to an end a season that saw 11 hurricanes compared to the average seven, and death and destruction hundreds of miles from where storms came ashore on the U.S. Gulf Coast.