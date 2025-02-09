Snow covers roads in Nashua
Snow blanketed roads in New Hampshire, including Nashua.
Snow blanketed roads in New Hampshire, including Nashua.
Everyday painkillers, antibiotics, cancer medications, blood thinners and more are just some of the drugs that the U.S. relies on China to help manufacture
There's a reason you can't stomach cheese, ice cream and dairy like you used to.
A tariff on imported drugs won't easily bring production back to the US, experts warn.
"It was a no-brainer for me."
Missing commuter plane found crashed on Alaska sea ice, all 10 aboard died, authorities say
“Perhaps I shouldn't have been texting in the group chat while in labor,” the mom of three wondered on Reddit
The best sleep aid isn't necessarily a prescription from your doctor — find our best picks for magnesium, melatonin, valerian root and even OTC zzzquil.
A Windsor pharmacist has been sentenced in a U.S. court to seven years in prison for conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud.Tarek Fakhuri was one of four pharmacists who collectively billed Medicare, Medicaid and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan for prescription medications that they did not dispense at five pharmacies they owned and operated, according to a news release issued by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).Losses amounted to more than $13 million US to Medicare, Medicaid an
The answer is slightly different depending on how old you are, or any health conditions you might have.
The nonprofit DNA Doe Project identified the skeletal remains found in a field in Lancaster County in 2012.
An arrest has been made in connection with the beating death of a woman at a Jackson hotel.
Outpatient health care visits for flu illnesses are at their highest levels in 15 years, according to data updated Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nearly 8% of outpatient health care visits for respiratory illnesses are due to flu-like illness, which is the highest seen since the 2009-10 flu season, during the swine flu pandemic, data shows. During the week ending Feb. 1, 8% of emergency department visits were due to flu compared with 3.2% the same time last year, according to the CDC data.
Shoppers noticed a "difference in grip strength" after using this "sturdy" and "comfortable" device.
Circadian rhythm fasting is when you eat between sunrise and sunset. Experts reveal whether it's helpful for weight loss and muscle gain.
The Salvation Army Centre of Hope welcomes therapy dogs from St. John's Ambulance to come and spend time with their residents dealing with stress, anxiety and other mental health concerns.
In 1995, Ellen New was brutally murdered by two men in Franklin. Now, one of her killers could be released and her family is hoping that doesn't happen.
More than 300,000 Canadians live with congenital heart disease — a serious and life threatening condition.
As the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for an epic showdown this weekend, big-name fans like Melissa Etheridge and Sylvester Stallone are backing their teams.
NEW YORK (AP) — At least three and possibly up to 15 birds have died of avian flu at two New York City zoos, according to the organization that operates the facilities.
She lived in a cubicle, despite being fit to leave, because of difficulties finding a care home.