Snow Covers Yarmouth as 'Sprawling' Storm Moves Through Nova Scotia

Snow fell in Yarmouth, Nova Scotia, as a “sprawling” storm affected eastern Canada on Monday, March 11, according to reports.

This footage was filmed by Lucas Bourque, who said they filmed it in Yarmouth on Monday afternoon.

Residents in eastern Canada were warned to expect several days of unsettled weather as a storm system was forecast to bring heavy rain and snow to Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Newfoundland. Credit: Lucas Bourque via Storyful