Snow showers and flurries dusted parts of North Carolina as unseasonably cold weather swept through the region on Tuesday, December 3.

This footage, filmed by X user @KISSdude12, shows snow coating his yard in Denver, North Carolina, early on Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service said flurries were expected to dissipate throughout the morning, with dry conditions expected for the rest of the day. Credit: @KISSdude12 via Storyful