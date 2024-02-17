Snow Ends Early, Impact Day: Blowing & Drifting Snow
El Niño is on its way out, and conditions may abruptly switch toward La Niña as we head through the summer months
The eastern coast of Cape Breton Island in Nova Scotia has been battered by storm after storm, leaving snowbanks so high that people cannot see and walk around them. The Weather Network's Nathan Coleman reports.
The babies were each as big as a “large potato,” a Virginia wildlife center said. They’re looking for a foster mom.
Heading out to enjoy the long weekend across southern Ontario? Watch out for gusty winds and snow that could lead to hazardous travel through Sunday
"Koga inspired and impacted over 6 million visitors to the Zoo," Lisa Smith, president and CEO of the Buffalo Zoo, said
MONTREAL — The federal government committed to planting two billion trees across the country to restore natural habitats and fight climate change, and now Quebec wants to harvest some of them. The provincial government is asking Ottawa to allow the local forestry industry to eventually chop down the trees in areas of the province hardest hit by last year's forest fires. Ottawa has earmarked more than $3 billion to help provinces, territories and organizations plant the two billion trees by the e
Has Montreal's winter been abnormally quiet? We have the details on February's progression and outlook
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Lights from fishing boats illuminating heavy snowfall helped guide four crew members off a teetering vessel Wednesday night that had run aground that morning in Newfoundland as a massive storm set in. The burly nor'easter brought two days of heavy snow and high winds to parts of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador, causing school cancellations, coastal damage and the abandonment of the Cape Cordell fishing vessel near Fortune, N.L. "It couldn't have been an easy decision
The monkey, called Olive, was born on December 1 2023.
There is a one-two punch when it comes to widespread landslides, which require accumulated precipitation as well as intense falling rain high enough to unzipper the terrain.
It’s early February and the fields surrounding Northern Lights Wildlife Society shelter in Smithers, B.C., are bare and brown. Extreme drought conditions that dried up watersheds across Western Canada last year show no sign of easing, with little snow to replenish the parched ground. Angelika Langen says the property was covered in ice a few days earlier. Now, it feels like spring and the long driveway is a mess of mud. But the unpredictable weather is not what’s on her mind. “Too many bears,” L
Drivers are being urged to pack some patience in southern Ontario Thursday, as snow builds into the region just in time for rush hour traffic
Thursday brings another day of closures and cancellations, as potent nor'easter continues to wallop Newfoundland with heavy snow and gusty winds
Weather warnings remained in place for parts of eastern Canada on Thursday, February 15, as a prolonged winter storm battered Newfoundland and Labrador.Footage taken by Colin Lane shows conditions in St John’s on Thursday morning.St John’s and its vicinity were warned to expect total snow accumulations up to 60 cm (23.6 inches) by Friday.Schools and other public services remained closed on Thursday, according to local media. Credit: Colin Lane via Storyful
A new study shows polar bears face a greater risk of starvation as they endure longer ice-free seasons due to melting Arctic ice caused by climate change. The study, published in Nature Communications on Tuesday, tracked 20 polar bears in Canada's Hudson Bay for three weeks, using 'bearcam' cameras to provide insight into the species' survival strategies.
A proposal by Sio Silica to mine ultra-pure silica sand in southeastern Manitoba has been denied by the province, just two days after the NDP government approved a different silica mine near Lake Winnipeg. The province has decided not to issue an environmental licence for the sand extraction project near Vivian, in the rural municipality of Springfield, Premier Wab Kinew and Environment and Climate Change Minister Tracy Schmidt announced Friday. The decision was based on information and data pro
A Tesla can now automatically warm up its charging port on its way to a station, which should help prevent chargers from getting stuck in cold weather.
Visitors and residents hoping to enjoy the sunshine, warmth and tranquility that winters in Florida commonly feature will be out of luck this weekend, as a wet and chilly stretch of days is in store. A storm developing in the Gulf of Mexico will send tropical moisture across the Florida Peninsula through the weekend, which could dampen outdoor plans and lead to localized flooding and numerous travel woes. Although the rain will be tropical, it will not feel that way as temperatures will fall wel
The pet's loved ones were displaced after the devastating fires that tore through Maui after one of the country’s deadliest wildfires on Aug. 8, 2023.
Since the 1960s, a remnant population of sea otters has revived Monterey Bay. But they can't migrate north throughout their historic range without human help.