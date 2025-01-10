Snow falls in Abbeville Friday morning
At long last, La Niña arrived to start the new year
"Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill was among the thousands who evacuated Los Angeles. Other stars, including Paris Hilton, Billy Crystal, and Rainn Wilson have lost their LA homes.
Fire officials are investigating what started multiple wildfires near Los Angeles. The Santa Ana winds are likely driving their rapid growth.
As tens of thousands flee the blazes, Ben Affleck is sheltering from the Pacific Palisades wildfire with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.
The president-elect acknowledged the wildfires by... blaming Gov. Gavin Newsom.
"This is a hurricane of fire."
La Niña has finally emerged after months of anticipation, but there’s a catch, and it could impact its influence on the weather.
Sharon Stone has been working to help displaced families in Los Angeles amid the ongoing wildfires, but it has also greatly impacted her health
Celebrities are sharing emotional reactions and speaking out about evacuating and losing their homes amid the multiple fires in Los Angeles.
A low pressure system will track from northern Alberta to southern Manitoba through Friday, bringing periods of snow and a temperature divide between the western and eastern Prairies
Nearly 90 million Americans are under winter weather alerts as another high-impact storm is blasting across the nation's midsection, snarling travel with several inches of snow and glazes of freezing rain and sleet.
From winter jackets and boots to heated socks and gloves, these picks are built for Canadian weather.
A massive winter storm is set to bring snow and ice to much of the South. Here's what to know about snow forecasts in Texas, Georgia, and other states.
Victor Shaw, 66, found on roadside the morning after refusing to evacuate in order to stay and fight blaze threatening family’s residence in Altadena
"My heart is breaking for the families who have lost everything," the actress wrote on Instagram
An Island couple has been handed a $345,915 environmental cleanup bill from the P.E.I. government, more than a year after a full tank of home heating oil leaked into their clay basement and seeped into the soil on their property. Betty and Kenny Waite, both in their late 60s, say they're unable to pay the huge bill. So government has placed a lien on their home in Sherbrooke, just outside Summerside. It means if the Waites sold their home, the proceeds would potentially go to the province. "Just
The Australian Reptile Park's spider keeper says she named the spider Hemsworth because the arachnid towers over other spiders, like the Hemsworth brothers
Deadly wildfires have spread across Los Angeles, forcing tens of thousands to evacuate, destroying the homes of A-list celebrities and threatening tourist sites in California.
The Palisades Fire in Los Angeles ignited on Jan. 7, prompting evacuation orders across Pacific Palisades and other neighboring areas
Fires burning in and around Los Angeles have claimed the homes of numerous celebrities, including Billy Crystal, Jeff Bridges, and R&B star Jhené Aiko, and led to sweeping disruptions of entertainment events. Next week's Oscar nominations have been delayed. Late Wednesday, a fire in the Hollywood Hills was scorching the hills near the famed Hollywood Bowl and Dolby Theatre, which is the home of the Academy Awards.