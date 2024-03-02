Snow falls across England as yellow warning is issued

National Highways warned motorists to "allow extra time" given the weather

A yellow weather warning has been issued as snow falls across part of the West of England.

The Met Office warning covers an area from south of Bristol to north of Worcester, and extending to Hereford in the west to Swindon in the east.

National Highways warned motorists to "allow extra time", saying the warning was in place until 10:00 GMT.

"Be reminded that gritting doesn't prevent snow from settling on the road," it said.

