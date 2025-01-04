Snow falls across Wales as amber warning takes effect

Snow has started falling across Wales as an amber weather warning for snow and ice takes effect.

Two flights were diverted to Cardiff Airport after Bristol Airport suspended its operations because of bad weather.

A spokesperson for Cardiff Airport said it was "not expecting any operational disruption" with flights to and from the airport continuing as normal.

The warning is the second highest level of warning issued by the Met Office and came into effect at 18:00 GMT on Saturday and is in place until midday on Sunday. All counties are affected by the warning apart from Anglesey.

There is also a yellow snow and ice warning for the whole of Wales from midday on Saturday until the end of Sunday.

Chris Carnell, from Caerphilly, said the road between Pennar Lane, Newbridge and Coed Duon View, Pentwynmawr was closed because of a crash.

Gwent Police posted on Facebook that there were diversions on that road.

Parts of Wales also have a yellow rain warning in place from 06:00 on Sunday until 21:00, with heavy rain and thawing snow potentially leading to flooding in some places.

The Met Office warns that:

Power cuts may occur, which could affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Travel delays on roads are likely, stranding some vehicles and passengers

Some road closures and longer journey times possible

Some delays and cancellations to bus, rail and air travel are likely

Rural communities could become cut off

Untreated pavements and cycle paths likely to be impassable

About 6cm of snow has fallen in Oakdale, Caerphilly fall [BBC]

Public Health Wales has issued cold weather advice and guidance ahead of the weekend weather warnings on its social media channels.

Natural Resources Wales said its officers were prepared for potential river impacts from the forecasted snow and rain Saturday evening into Sunday.