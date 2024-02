New Yorkers woke up to magical wintry scenes on Tuesday, February 13, after a nor’easter swept through the region.

Video captured by X user @rabosdegallo shows falling snow transforming Manhattan’s Riverside Park, on the Hudson River, on Tuesday morning.

Snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour were reported in some parts of New York on Tuesday morning, weather officials said. Credit: @rabosdegallo via Storyful

