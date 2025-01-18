Snow in Florida? Winter storm could coat Texas in snow, ice next week before spreading across South

Snow in Florida? Winter storm could coat Texas in snow, ice next week before spreading across South

HOUSTON – A winter storm that is expected to begin in Texas next week could end up bringing snow and ice to parts of Florida, but the forecast is far from a lock.

Forecasting winter weather in the South is no easy task. All the components – cold, moisture, location, timing – must come together at just the right moment for snow, sleet and freezing rain to fall.

The first piece of this weather jigsaw puzzle is a guarantee. A slug of polar vortex-fueled arctic air will spill into the U.S. this weekend, bringing sub-freezing temperatures deep into the South. With that comes a wild swing in temperatures. For example, the highs on Saturday in Houston are forecast to be in the 60s. By Sunday, temperatures will struggle to reach the middle 40s. Temperatures by Monday morning will be in the 20s.

7 Ps Of Cold Weather Safety

ADVERTISEMENT

The moisture part of the storm begins to take shape Monday with precipitation spreading across the southern half of Texas. By early Tuesday morning, wintry precipitation could be falling in a swath from Del Rio east to Houston.

The winter weather rapidly moves east, with places such as New Orleans in Louisiana and Pensacola in Florida getting snow, sleet and freezing rain by Tuesday night.

How To Prepare Your Family, Home And Car For A Winter Storm

An ice storm could develop across northern Florida and Georgia, with snow stretching as far north as Virginia before the storm exits the region by Wednesday afternoon.

How Much Ice Is Needed To Knock Out Power, Damage Trees?

The biggest question with any winter weather event in this part of the country is where the storm is located and when it reaches the cold air. That remains to be seen. Any shift in the track of the low will have a big impact on how the storm eventually plays out.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was just last week that the Southeast was smacked by a winter storm that left behind several inches of snow.

How To Watch Fox Weather

Stay with FOX Weather for the latest on this developing storm. Download the FOX Weather app to the forecast and alerts for your area.

The news of cold paired with winter weather has some in Texas thinking back to the Great Texas Freeze of 2021. More than 200 people died during the storm and subsequent arctic blast. An investigation found that power plants were not properly winterized, which led to dayslong blackouts in parts of the state.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages the power grid in the state, issued a Weather Watch from Jan. 20-23 because of the winter weather and the expected increase in electrical demand.

"Grid conditions are expected to be normal during an ERCOT Weather Watch," the agency said Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

CenterPoint Energy, which provides power to much of southeastern Texas, including the Houston metro, said it has activated its cold-weather readiness plan ahead of the expected winter weather. Oncor, the energy provider for the Dallas area, said it is also prepared for outages during the extreme cold if they occur.

Houston officials said warming centers will open Sunday evening.





Original article source: Snow in Florida? Winter storm could coat Texas in snow, ice next week before spreading across South