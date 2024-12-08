Snow, freezing rain causing icy conditions across Saskatchewan

As of 10 am CST, the Saskatchewan Highway hotline shows that many of the provincial highways are not recommended for travel. (Saskatchewan Highway Hotline - image credit)

The Saskatchewan Highway Hotline is not recommending travel in most parts of the central and southern region of the province Sunday morning.

A storm system that's brought snow, rain, and freezing rain is impacting highways.

As of 10:00 am CST, Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning for Meadow Lake, Big River, Green Lake, and Pierceland.

Winter storm warnings are up in the Saskatoon, Battlefords, Lloydminster, Maple Creek and Yorkton regions.

Travel is not recommended on highways from the Meadow Lake region through the Battlefords and Saskatooon regions.

Major highways where the Highway Hotline is advising against travel include Highway 1 from Wolseley to the Manitoba border, Highway 16 from Lloydminster all the way southeast to Dafoe, and Highway 11 from Saskatoon to Davidson.

Environment Canada has been forecasting some places — like Saskatoon — could receive 20 centimetres of snowfall this weekend.

The city was forecast to get up to 10 centimetres overnight, but Saskatoon didn't start getting snow until about 5:00 am CST.

What fell overnight instead was freezing rain.

Saskatoon could still get 10 centimetres of snowfall today along with the Battlefords, Kindersley, Outlook and Melfort regions. The Yorkton, Kamsack and Humboldt areas could get 15 centimetres today.

Motorists are asked to be alert and drive accordingly to the conditions.