Snow is headed to southern Ontario: Here's how to prepare

Cheryl Santa Maria
·1 min read

Heads-up Ontario: After an unseasonably warm start to fall, winter has come roaring back.

Parts of the province can expect some snow this week.

Drivers in affected areas should prepare for possible delays, and pedestrians should remember to layer up.

RELATED: One Ontario locale could see 50 cm of snow this week

Here are some things you can do to prepare for potential snowfall.

Prepare your car

CAA recommends getting your car ready for the new season by:

  • Installing winter tires.

  • Checking car battery and fluids and topping up on antifreeze.

  • Packing an emergency kit, including a snow scraper, jumper cables, flashlight, blanket, phone chargers, and non-perishable snacks.

Prepare your home

According to Ontario Hydro, you can help prevent drafts and maximize efficiency during cold weather by:

  • Sealing windows and doors with weather stripping or caulk.

  • Testing heating systems to ensure everything works.

  • Replacing air filters if necessary.

  • Stocking up on batteries, flashlights, and blankets in the event of a power outage.

Other considerations

  • Ensure you have shovels, ice melt, and other snow removal equipment on hand.

  • When heading outdoors, layer up with insulated boots and waterproof clothing.

  • Monitor your local forecast to stay one step ahead of changing conditions.

RELATED: Power outage safety tips

Click here to view the video

Header image: (Cheryl Santa Maria/Canva Pro).

