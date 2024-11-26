Snow is headed to southern Ontario: Here's how to prepare

Heads-up Ontario: After an unseasonably warm start to fall, winter has come roaring back.

Parts of the province can expect some snow this week.

Drivers in affected areas should prepare for possible delays, and pedestrians should remember to layer up.

Here are some things you can do to prepare for potential snowfall.

Prepare your car

CAA recommends getting your car ready for the new season by:

Installing winter tires.

Checking car battery and fluids and topping up on antifreeze.

Packing an emergency kit, including a snow scraper, jumper cables, flashlight, blanket, phone chargers, and non-perishable snacks.

Prepare your home

According to Ontario Hydro, you can help prevent drafts and maximize efficiency during cold weather by:

Sealing windows and doors with weather stripping or caulk.

Testing heating systems to ensure everything works.

Replacing air filters if necessary.

Stocking up on batteries, flashlights, and blankets in the event of a power outage.

Other considerations

Ensure you have shovels, ice melt, and other snow removal equipment on hand.

When heading outdoors, layer up with insulated boots and waterproof clothing.

Monitor your local forecast to stay one step ahead of changing conditions.

