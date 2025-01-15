Snow Hits Northern Ohio During Rush Hour

Travel warnings were issued in northern Ohio as lake-effect snow swept in on Tuesday, January 14, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The NWS said that quick bursts of snow would impact evening commuters by “briefly lowering visibility and creating slick spots on roadways.”

This drone footage was captured by Kelly Matter in Painesville.

“The snow started coming down at rush hour, causing traffic to become slow,” Matter said. Credit: Kelly Matter via Storyful