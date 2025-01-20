Snow Hits Pennsylvania Ahead of Cold Weather Advisory

Storyful

York, Pennsylvania, was covered by 6.3 inches of snow on Sunday, January 19, according to the National Weather Service.

Video of the heavy snow filmed by X user @specialks01 in York on Sunday evening, calling the view “stunning.”

Nearby Palmyra, in Lebanon County, received 9.8 inches of snow on Sunday, according to a local news report.

On Monday, the NWS warned that temperatures in York County and other parts of Pennsylvania were expected to go as low as 10 to 15 degrees below zero starting on the evening of January 20.

The Cold Weather Advisory was expected to last until Wednesday, January 22. Credit: @specialks01 via Storyful

