Snow and ice: Arctic blast to bring wintry weather to NI

A cold Arctic blast will bring wintry weather and possible disruption to Northern Ireland this week.

Snow showers, ice, fog, frosty nights, and low day time temperatures are all forecast in the coming days.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow and ice from 03:00 GMT on Monday until 09:00 on Tuesday.

Brisk northerly winds will bring showers in from the north coast, which will fall as snow initially over higher ground.

Sleet and rain is expected elsewhere but as colder air moves south across Ireland and the UK, snow showers will fall to some lower levels too.

The likes of the Glenshane Pass and the Coleraine Mountain are expected to get about 5cm of snow.

A few centimetres can be expected in lower areas throughout the day, mainly in more northern counties.

However, due to the random nature of showers, not everywhere will get snow - most will manage to avoid it entirely.

Ice will then become an additional hazard for all counties into the evening.

A second warning for snow has been issued for the middle of the week.

The Met Office expects snow showers to move south during the day on Wednesday, continuing through the night and well into Thursday.

Several centimetres of snow is expected where the showers hit and possibly more where they become more organised.

Weather warnings have also been issued across parts of Great Britain.

In the Republic of Ireland a cold weather advisory has been issued across the whole country from 11:00 local time on Sunday until 12:00 on Friday.

The Irish weather service Met Éireann has warned of severe frosts, icy patches, and some sleet and snow - mainly for northern counties.

A yellow warning for low temperatures, ice, and snow showers has also been issued for all counties from 19:00 on Sunday until 11:00 on Monday.

A separate warning for snow has been issued for County Donegal from 18:00 on Monday until 11:00 on Tuesday.

The chilly conditions could trigger cold weather payments of £25 for those on eligible benefits in Northern Ireland.

The money is automatically given to those who live in areas where the temperature is recorded or forecast to be 0°C or below for seven consecutive days.

The last time that happened was in November.