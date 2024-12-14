Dangerous ice storm causes multiple wrecks along highways across Plains, Midwest

DES MOINES, Iowa – A wide area of freezing rain created dangerous travel conditions in the Midwest and Plains Saturday morning with dozens of crashes reported, and hours-long closures of major interstates.

Multiple crashes were reported in Iowa, Nebraska and Missouri. Omaha appeared to be one of the hardest hit areas Friday night.

Ice Storm Warnings covered over 1.5 million people in eastern Iowa through Saturday afternoon with as much as 0.25-0.40 inches of additional ice accretion. That includes Waterloo and Cedar Rapids.

Winter Weather Advisories cover the rest of Iowa and spread into Wisconsin, Minnesota and eastern Nebraska and South Dakota.

"Potentially treacherous travel… into Saturday morning as freezing rain develops… and coats surfaces with ice," forecasters with the National Weather Service office in Des Moines said. "Freezing rain will transition to rain from south to north across the state into Saturday."

Forecasters said there is the potential for 0.1-0.2 inches of ice accretion north of Interstate 80 in Iowa outside the Ice Storm Warning areas. According to the FOX Forecast Center, additional ice accretions are possible across areas including Madison in Wisconsin, Minneapolis and Rochester in Minnesota and northwestern Illinois.

The advisory area may experience total snow and sleet accumulations under an inch and ice accretions of 0.1-0.2 inches.

Freezing rain turned Interstate 80 west of Omaha, Nebraska into a sheen of ice Friday night, leading to multiple crashes and poor driving conditions.

Traffic cameras showed vehicles backed up for miles as drivers waited for first responders to attend to crashes. The Nebraska State Patrol closed a 13-mile stretch of I-80 west of Omaha through the night, reopening the highway just after 5 a.m. CT.

Scenes were similar further east in Iowa, where first responders were busy responding to crashes.

"First responders, including Trooper Hutson near Mondamin, are assisting with multiple crashes across our state," the Iowa State Patrol posted on social media. "With rapidly changing weather conditions, we strongly advise avoiding travel if possible."

Parts of Interstate 880 in western Iowa were shut down from Friday evening into Saturday after a semi-truck appeared to have jackknifed on the icy roadway.

Travel conditions were expected to continue deteriorating through sunrise Saturday as a mixture of precipitation coated roads.

Transportation officials in Iowa told FOX Weather they were pretreating some roadways ahead of the wintry weather but reminded drivers to exercise extra caution during the storm.

Much of the frozen precipitation is expected to melt by the end of the weekend as a significant warm-up moves into the region.





