Snow and ice to bring disruption across Scotland

Heavy snow and ice is expected to cause disruption across Scotland over the weekend, with temperatures forecast to drop as low as -10C.

A yellow alert for ice was in place across almost all of the country until 10:00 on Saturday, with the Met Office warning of difficult travel conditions.

Another yellow alert for icy conditions in the Highlands is due to come in to force from 16:00 on Saturday until 10:00 on Sunday, while a yellow warning for snow in Shetland is in place between 10:00 and 18:00.

The Met Office said the greatest risk will be in southern and eastern Scotland where up to 5cm could routinely accumulate, increasing to between 10 to 20cm over high ground.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rain or sleet is more likely near some northern and eastern coasts.

The forecaster said the conditions could lead to power cuts and travel delays.

Friday's Scottish Championship fixture between Airdrieonians and Falkirk was postponed because of a frozen pitch in Airdrie.

Saturday's League Two games at Elgin and Peterhead have also been called off, with pitch inspections due at several other fixtures across the country.

Forecasters said temperatures could drop as low as -10C in parts of rural Scotland overnight.

A yellow warning for snow covering much of the central belt on Sunday was removed by Met Office forecasters.

A more severe amber warning for snow is in place just south of the border between 21:00 on Saturday and midnight on Sunday.

The Met Office said it could lead to sever disruption, including power cuts, road delays, travel cancellations and rural communities being cut off.

ADVERTISEMENT

Network Rail said that while it was expecting a "harsh frost" on Saturday morning, it expected timetables to operate as normal.

It warned of up to 15cm of snow on the West Coast Main Line, south of Motherwell and Carstairs, and in higher areas like Shotts and Livingston.

Network Rail also said inland areas of Fife could see up to 10cm, while heavy rain is also likely along the east coast.

It said it was ready to respond to any weather-related incidents but encouraged passengers to check for updates before travelling.

First Minister John Swinney posted on X: "Please follow all of the warnings about ice and snow this weekend and stay safe."

The cold snap led to temperatures of -6C at Eskdalemuir in Dumfries and Galloway on Thursday night.

Snow fell across the Highlands and Aberdeenshire, with three hillwalkers having to be rescued in the Cairngorms after they got into difficulty.

ADVERTISEMENT

The A815 near Dunoon was closed after an HGV crashed into a gas main, while a bus left the road in near the Brig O' Waithe in Orkney due to high winds and ice.

The Far North railway line was also been closed between Inverness and the Kyle of Lochalsh due to floods and landslips earlier this week.

A bus left the road near the Brig O' Waithe in Orkney [BBC]

Weather presenter Kirsty McCabe, editor of MetMatters at the Royal Meteorological Society, told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland: "There's potentially a lot of snow to come, but as well as the snow there always the risk of freezing rain.

"You can get black ice, really hazardous conditions on the roads.

"It's not especially unusual, it's not record-breakingly cold, but it's not great as Monday for many is going to be the first day back at school or back at work.

"There will be this legacy of wintry weather and nasty conditions."