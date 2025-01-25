Snow and ice stick around in the Southeast
Thanks to near-record cold temperatures across the Southeast, historic snow is still covering the ground days later in places like Florida and South Carolina.
Multiple warnings have been issued across Northern Ireland from midnight on Thursday.
As temperatures plummet across Canada, it's important not to ignore potential signs of damage to your home and vehicle.
Check the app for clear skies! A pair of solar storm may spark displays of the Aurora Borealis across Canada tonight and possibly again on Saturday night!
Temperatures moderate as we head into the weekend, but bands of lake-effect snow could impact some weekend travel plans in southern Ontario
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Republicans are pushing back against suggestions by President Donald Trump, House Speaker Mike Johnson and other Republicans that federal disaster aid for victims of wildfires that ravaged Southern California should come with strings attached, possibly jeopardizing the president's policy agenda in a deeply divided Congress at the outset of his second term.
Storm Éowyn became the strongest storm in the world on Friday, battering parts of Ireland with destructive winds over 180 km/h
The Ventura County fire just north of Los Angeles was initially estimated to be 3 acres, but has since burned 50 acres.
With parts of Los Angeles County still smoldering from wildfires, the expected rain this weekend would seem like a welcome relief. But how the rain falls could make the difference between a disaster respite or a disaster repeat.
Another clipper system will impact the Prairie provinces through Friday. Strong winds and bursts of snow could create reduced visibility at times
Wildfires in California continue to rage and prompt more evacuations.
Buildings are damaged and 100,000 homes and businesses are left without electricity as gusts over 100mph are recorded.
Record high winds from Storm Eowyn battered Ireland and Northern Ireland on Friday, leaving one man dead and almost one-third of Irish homes and businesses without power and forcing the cancellation of hundreds of flights. A man was fatally injured when a tree fell on his car in County Donegal, in the northwest of Ireland, police said. Officials had warned the storm was set to be one of the most dangerous they had faced and the Irish weather agency, Met Eireann, said a gust of 183 kph (113 mph) overnight at Mace Head in County Galway provisionally broke an 80-year-old record of 182 kph.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Evacuation orders were lifted Thursday for tens of thousands as firefighters with air support slowed the spread of a huge wildfire churning through rugged mountains north of Los Angeles, but new blazes erupted in San Diego County, briefly triggering more evacuations.
CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — At least 242 million children in 85 countries had their schooling interrupted last year because of heatwaves, cyclones, flooding and other extreme weather, the United Nations Children's Fund said in a new report Friday.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Days after a winter storm dropped ice and record-breaking snow, cleanup efforts were underway Thursday in several major Southern cities such as New Orleans, where crews were removing snow the same way they remove trash, drink cups and plastic beads after Mardi Gras.
U.S. officials didn't even bother to ask Australia for help battling the Los Angeles fires.
A red weather warning is in place for Scotland, where a "once in a generation storm" is causing widespread disruption.
A fire broke out Wednesday night along the 405 Freeway in the Sepulveda Pass near the Getty Center, burning about 20 acres and spurring an evacuation warning.
Forecasters are warning of heavy rain along with strong winds on Thursday ahead of Storm Eowyn, which threatens to bring dangerous gusts of up to 90mph.