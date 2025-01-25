Snow and ice stick around in the Southeast

Reuters

Record high winds from Storm Eowyn battered Ireland and Northern Ireland on Friday, leaving one man dead and almost one-third of Irish homes and businesses without power and forcing the cancellation of hundreds of flights. A man was fatally injured when a tree fell on his car in County Donegal, in the northwest of Ireland, police said. Officials had warned the storm was set to be one of the most dangerous they had faced and the Irish weather agency, Met Eireann, said a gust of 183 kph (113 mph) overnight at Mace Head in County Galway provisionally broke an 80-year-old record of 182 kph.