Snow and ice warning issued for UK as cold snap to grip country

Snow is forecast in parts of northern England and Scotland (PA)

A yellow weather warning has been issued for snow and ice across parts of the UK next week.

Up to 20cm of snow is possible in parts of northern England and southern Scotland on Monday and Tuesday, says the Met Office.

London has escaped the weather warning, but temperatures in the capital are forecast to drop to freezing next week as a “notable early winter cold spell” it due to “reach all parts of the UK by mid-week”.

The yellow warning covers much of of north-east England, parts of Yorkshire including York and Leeds, and parts of the north-west of England, including Lancashire and Cumbria. It also covers much of southern Scotland including Glasgow and Edinburgh.

It is in force from 10am on Monday until 10am on Tuesday.

The Met Office warns that areas of higher ground could see up to 20cm of snow, with a small chance of up to 10cm of snow settling at lower levels, which could prove disruptive.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Snow and ice across southern parts of Scotland and northern parts of England

Monday 1000 - Tuesday 1000



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/Jjh6qo2nV7 — Met Office (@metoffice) November 15, 2024

A separate warning for snow and ice is in place in northern Scotland from 4pm on Sunday until 11am on Monday.

The Met Office says there will be a “major change” in the weather following this weekend, as an early winter cold spell sweeps the country.

By Sunday, low pressure is set to move in and will likely bring the start of some “unsettled and much colder weather”, says the forecaster.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Rebekah Hicks said: “A notable early winter cold spell will arrive across the north from Sunday and will likely reach all parts of the UK by mid-week.

“Temperatures will drop as a northerly airflow develops, bringing in colder Arctic air. This introduces the possibility of snow, initially over high ground in the north from Sunday, with gusty winds also a potential hazard.”

Temperatures in London are set to fall to single-digits next week, and could drop as low as -2C in the early hours of Wednesday and Thursday, says the Met Office.

Ms Hicks said: “The whole of the UK is likely to experience a spell of several days of cold, potentially disruptive weather next week.”