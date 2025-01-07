Snow and ice warnings remain after floods hit UK

Yellow warnings for snow and ice remain in place after severe flooding and snow caused travel disruption and school closures across the UK.

The Met Office said wintry weather is expected to bring icy roads and travel delays to much of west England, Wales, north and west Scotland, and Northern Ireland.

On Monday, major incidents were declared in Lincolnshire and Leicestershire after flooding caused by heavy rains, with hundreds of flood warnings still in place across England.

North Yorkshire Police said the body of a man had been recovered from floodwater near the village of Beal.

Sleet and snow showers were expected overnight in parts of north-west and south-west England, the Midlands, and Wales.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wet conditions and snowmelt could also cause icy patches to develop in the morning, with the yellow warning set to stay in place until 10:00 GMT.

In Scotland, similar conditions are likely to affect areas including Strathclyde, the Highlands, Aberdeenshire, and the Northern Isles, with snow accumulation of five to 10cm expected in higher areas.

The current warning expires at midday.

For many there will be single-figure temperatures along with dry conditions and some sunshine expected through the rest of Tuesday.

In Northern Ireland, rain, sleet, and snow was expected to continue overnight on Monday, with a warning of snow and icy patches set to remain until 11:00.

Almost 200 flood warnings - including one severe warning - and some 300 flood alerts were in place across England as of 05:00 on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The warnings mostly apply to parts of Worcestershire, Warwickshire, Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire, and Peterborough, with parts of Cheshire, Yorkshire, and the south coast also affected.

The severe warning - indicating significant disruption and danger to life - applies to part of the River Soar near the village of Barrow upon Soar in Leicestershire, where a number of caravan parks were evacuated Monday.

The Environment Agency said flooding of homes in the village was expected to continue and river levels were set to remain high until Wednesday.

The less severe flood alerts are in place across central, north-west, south-west, and southern England as well as Yorkshire, while a further 13 alerts are in place in southern and north-eastern Wales.

ADVERTISEMENT

National Rail are advising passengers to check before they travel due to the ice and snow, which they say could cause speed restrictions and line closures.

On Monday, rescue workers in Leicestershire helped at least 59 people who had been trapped in their homes or cars by flooding, while in Lincolnshire 50 children were taken to safety by volunteer 4x4 drivers after their school was cut off.

A critical incident also was declared by the region's ambulance service, East Midlands Ambulance, for the first time ever with flooding partly responsible for the "level of escalation".

In North Yorkshire, police said the body of the man recovered from floodwater had been informally identified and that they were in the process of tracing the man's next of kin.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said his thoughts were "with all those affected" by the flooding and sent his thanks to "responders working hard to keep communities safe".