Snow Keeps Coming in Eastern Washington

Another band of snow hit the Spokane area early on Thursday morning, February 6, continuing nearly a week of wintry weather in the region.

This footage published by the National Weather Service office in Airway Heights, Washington, shows another round of snow coating the sidewalk.

Washington Department of Transportation crews were out clearing roads as the snow fell late on February 5. Spokane officials have focused on clearing key travel routes in the city and have advised travelers to plan ahead for delays, according to local reports. Credit: NWS Spokane via Storyful

