Snow Leopards Wary of Yeti Intruder in Zoo Enclosure

Snow leopards were wary of a yeti intruder in their habitat at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, footage released on Thursday, March 7, shows.

Footage posted to Facebook by the zoo shows two snow leopards curiously checking out a waving papier-mache yeti in their habitat. “The snow leopards weren’t too sure what to think of their yeti enrichment,” read the post. At the end of the video, one snow leopard paws at the yeti, almost ripping off one of its legs.

The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden regularly provides enrichment activities for its animals. Credit: Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden via Storyful