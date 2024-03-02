Snow Levels Will Drop To The Foothills Tonight
Colder air moving in will drop snow levels into the foothills tonight.
An extremely-dangerous winter storm has arrived in California and will unload feet of snow, powerful winds and rare blizzard conditions in the state’s mountains through the weekend.
Alligators are no strangers to Florida and have often been spotted in swimming pools and even on porches.
Trackers placed in males led to the mating balls, officials said.
March greeted Canada with a sharp divide between warm and cool. Will it stay that way? Here’s what you can expect from this turbulent transition month ahead
After a brief fling with spring weather, southern Ontario was quickly snapped back into reality as winter returned with a vengeance –– dropping temperatures by 15-20 degrees and setting up dangerous snow squalls for some areas through Thursday afternoon
Scientists discovered the speckled animal digging burrows in the sand.
“You may have seen it moving back and forth.”
Photographers documented the surprising encounter while in a boat off of the Hawaiian island, Maui, in January 2022
Police say a Florida Keys man posted 16 photos and videos of himself with the endangered animals.
STINNETT, Texas (AP) — As the largest wildfire in Texas history engulfed his town, Danny Phillips was left helpless. “We had to watch from a few miles away as our neighborhood burned,” he said, his voice trembling with emotion. In his hard-hit town of Stinnett, population roughly 1,600, families like his who evacuated from the Smokehouse Creek fire returned Thursday to devastating scenes: melted street signs and charred frames of cars and trucks. Homes reduced to piles of ash and rubble. An Amer
The “rare” species is almost exclusively found in the state of California.
This formidable snake is in danger
Environment Canada warned visibility would be “near zero” at times in northern Canada as a blizzard hit Nunavut on Thursday, February 29.Footage taken by Elisapee Nowdluk shows conditions in the territory’s capital city Iqaluit on Thursday morning.A blizzard warning was in effect for Iqaluit, with Environment Canada warning of up to 35 cm (13.7 inches) of snowfall and wind gusts as high as 90 km/h (56 mph).Businesses in the city closed due to the weather. Credit: Elisapee Nowdluk via Storyful
A day and night of rain and wind, followed by a quick drop in temperatures, left many schools closed Thursday, caused washouts, flash flooding and road closures in some areas, and disrupted life in Sussex with another flood.Four districts kept their schools closed on Thursday, and at noon, Nackawic elementary, middle, and high schools are to close because of a power outage. Flash freeze warnings were issued by Environment Canada early Thursday, but by late morning, only a wind warning for the Ac
A very strong jet stream has forced wildfire smoke from Texas into southern Ontario—a distance spanning 2000 km
Avalanche Canada has issued an avalanche warning for wide swaths of the British Columbia Interior into parts of Alberta, with a ranking of "dangerous" or "very dangerous" conditions applied to mountains across the province.The warning, which can be viewed on the avalanche.ca website, applies to mountainous regions of Vancouver Island, southwestern and northwestern B.C., as well as the eastern part of the province including the Rockies into Alberta's Kananaskis Country.Avalanche Canada says recen
80% of Turkey Track Ranch, on sale for $180M, was destroyed by the Smokehouse Creek Fire, its owners said. The fire is the largest in Texas history.
REVELSTOKE, B.C. — Avalanche Canada has issued a warning for wide swaths of the British Columbia Interior into parts of Alberta, with "very dangerous" conditions forecast to persist until Monday. The warning applies for mountainous regions of southwestern and northwestern B.C., as well as the eastern part of the province including the Rockies into Alberta's Kananaskis Country. Avalanche Canada says recent storms have deposited a large amount of snow on "weak layers" established early this month
A fierce storm brings blizzard-like conditions across the Prairies this weekend, disrupting travel with heavy snowfall and strong winds. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network has more details on this hazardous weather event.
Scientists say sea slugs could be migrating north into cooler waters because of climate change.