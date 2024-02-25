Snow Makes for 'Winter Wonderland' in North Carolina

A North Carolina resident said it was “starting to look like a winter wonderland,” as snow fell during a cold front on Saturday, February 24.

Video from Jeff Halsey shows the snowy scene. He said the footage was filmed in Creston.

According to the National Weather Service in Blacksburg there were reports of more than two inches of snow in the higher terrain of North Carolina and Southwest Virginia. Credit: Jeff Halsey via Storyful

