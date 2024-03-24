Snow moves in tonight, blizzard warnings issued
Denver7 Stacey Donaldson has your forecast for 3/24 with the latest on a snowstorm bringing heavy snow and high winds to the Front Range and high country.
Shohei Ohtani plans to speak to the media Monday on the illegal gambling and theft allegations involving his former interpreter, who stands accused of “massive theft” by Ohtani’s attorneys. Ohtani has a lot at stake in the conversation. Although neither he nor his interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, have been charged with a crime, they are under …
Forecasters see the potential for auroras to fill the night sky over Canada late Sunday—but clouds might obscure the show for many across the country
A storm that left thousands in New Brunswick without power has also caused flooding and road damage.Sara Belyea, who lives in Bayswater on the Kingston Peninsula, says portions of Milkish Creek Road near her home are washed out, forcing the road's closure. Her daughter, who lives in Grand Bay-Westfield, told her there's similar damage there.The weekend storm washed out Milkish Creek Road in Bayswater, N.B. (Sara Belyea)Belyea will still head out tonight for her job at a women's shelter, trying h
It's officially spring, but Friday's snow across southern Ontario could bring one of the largest one-day snowfall totals of the year
Brace for a wild weather weekend as an impactful system barrels towards the Maritimes, threatening to disrupt travel with freezing rain, heavy snowfall, and the risk of localized flooding
As the weekend nears its end, the messy storm's impacts roll on across Atlantic Canada, including thousands of customers without power
After a week that brought heavy snow and travel disruptions to southern Alberta, another round of wintry weather will fill this first full weekend of spring
Another round of snowfall headed for Alberta, causing travel woes across the region. Stay informed with meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network with the timings and impact of the system.
January and February were the warmest on record for the respective months of the year, making nine consecutive months of record warmth, NOAA said.
A sluggish system tracking in from stateside means a prolonged snowfall affair for northwestern Ontario over multiple days this week, with the potential for totals to reach 30-40 cm for parts of the region
Last week marked the first official day of spring, however, millions of Americans are still feeling winter weather as the U.S. braces for a major snowstorm to sweep across the country. On Sunday, 16 states from California to Michigan were under winter alerts as the next big storm will be dropping heavy snow and causing travel delays through Tuesday. From northwest Kansas to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, 6 to 12 inches of snow is predicted with some locations facing up to 2 feet of heavy snow.
This winter ended with widespread drought across Canada, a worse position than we saw ahead of last year’s unprecedented wildfire season
CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — The southern African nation of Malawi has declared a state of disaster over drought in 23 of its 28 districts and the president says it urgently needs more than $200 million in humanitarian assistance, less than a month after neighboring Zambia also appealed for help. Malawi is the latest country in the region to have its food supply crippled by a severe dry spell that's been linked to the El Niño weather phenomenon. A third country, Zimbabwe, has also seen much of
Heavy snow will blanket the northern Maritimes while Newfoundland gets a break from the snow and deals with the rain and wind.
More than 50 million people along the East Coast are under flood alerts as a cross-country storm brings heavy snow and flooding rains to much of the eastern U.S. Heavy snow is falling across parts of the Northeast Saturday morning, creating scenes of a winter wonderland from upstate New York into much of northern New England. A flood watch is in effect from Baltimore to Boston as a mass of heavy rain heads up the East Coast.
Severe thunderstorms in South Florida delayed departures at the Miami International Airport during the busy spring break season, suspended a popular electronic music festival and disrupted matches at a high-profile tennis tournament. The thunderstorms that swept into South Florida Friday night delayed departures at Miami International for hours Saturday, according to the National Airspace System Status.
Ultra, Miami Open and the Youth Fair scheduled on Saturday.
Toronto police say a child was taken to hospital with serious, life-altering injuries after being bitten and dragged by a dog at a waterfront playground on Saturday.Officers were called to Little Norway Park, near Lake Shore Boulevard West and Bathurst Street, at about 10:15 a.m.A news release issued Saturday said a woman was inside the playground area with a dog that was off-leash when a father approached the same area with his child.The dog allegedly "charged toward" the child through an open
The Prince and Princess of Wales have now shared a new statement to thank the public for the support and well wishes since she shared the news.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not informed about the Princess of Wales cancer diagnosis before the news was made public, according to a new report in The Sunday Times