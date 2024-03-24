Snow moves in tonight, blizzard warnings issued

ABC News

Last week marked the first official day of spring, however, millions of Americans are still feeling winter weather as the U.S. braces for a major snowstorm to sweep across the country. On Sunday, 16 states from California to Michigan were under winter alerts as the next big storm will be dropping heavy snow and causing travel delays through Tuesday. From northwest Kansas to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, 6 to 12 inches of snow is predicted with some locations facing up to 2 feet of heavy snow.