Snow moving across Colorado for the next few days
Denver7 Stacey Donaldson has your forecast for 1/6 and the upcoming snowstorm for Colorado.
VANCOUVER — British Columbia's Ministry of Transportation has issued travel advisories for two major highways in the province as up to 20 centimetres of snow starting today is in the forecast for the areas. The ministry's DriveBC service says motorists on Highway 99 between Squamish and Whistler, as well as Highway 3 between Grand Forks and Creston, should be prepared for low visibility and possible delays. Environment Canada has also issued snowfall warnings for a number of areas in B.C. as a l
We’re on the lookout for sneaky weekend snow squalls in southern Ontario ahead of the arrival of a major and likely disruptive storm early next week
Nick Lupton, who lives next to a river in England's West Midlands, had multiple floods hit his home so he decided to build a wall. Now, as his area sees major floods, the barrier is facing a major test — and so far, it's holding.
Former President Trump railed against wind energy, a standard talking point for him. But he linked it with meandering remarks about oil and currents.
It may be January, but Lake Erie is ice free. According to Mike McKay, director of the Great Lakes Institute for Environmental Research at the University of Windsor, as of New Year's Day the Great Lakes' Basin has less than 0.4 per cent ice cover. Usually at this time of year, the basin should have 10 per cent coverage, while Lake Erie should have 15 to 20 per cent. Dave Phillips, senior climatologist from Environment and Climate Change Canada, said that the lack of ice is indicative of the high
System snow with the threat for snow squalls off lake Ontario will be giving way to reduced visibilities this weekend. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
A Texas low brewing and has it's sights set on Ontario and Quebec early next week. The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details on what we know.
A bitter chill will soon spill over the western half of Canada as highs will struggle to get out of the -20s for many communities
While winter weather is back for some this weekend, courtesy of sneaky snow squalls, it will certainly be in full swing for everyone in southern Ontario and Quebec next week
Whether you love or hate snow, Canada has seen a severe lack of it this winter, posing a significant threat to workers in the agriculture sector. Many are concerned about the abnormally dry conditions despite the prime growing season still being a few months off. David Baxter explains.
(Bloomberg) -- A natural gas terminal that’s been operating for more than half a century has been a crucial safeguard against blackouts when bone-chilling cold hits the US Northeast. In less than five months, it’s slated to shut forever.Most Read from BloombergFAA Orders Temporary Grounding of Some 737 Max Jets After MishapAckman Plans to Check MIT’s Kornbluth, Staff for PlagiarismBoeing 737 Max Blowout Points to Pervasive FlawsBitcoin ETF Issuers Clear Major Hurdle on Path to SEC ApprovalThe Ev
VICTORIA — A conservation group says its latest purchase of exclusive hunting rights in a British Columbia rainforest is a major step toward protecting the area's wildlife, but hunters say the move is an "abuse" of the licensing system. The Raincoast Conservation Foundation, based in Sidney, B.C., said Thursday that it raised $1.92 million over two years to buy the rights from hunters that covers roughly a quarter — or 18,000 square kilometres — of the Great Bear Rainforest on the province's nor
A much-needed bout of weekend snow will blanket B.C.’s ski resorts ahead of a deep chill that’ll slide down the province next week
The powerful system heading for the northeast is now hammering the heartland with heavy snow, it is expected to be the biggest snowstorm for many in years.
Hundreds of flood warnings and alerts remained in place on Friday morning.
The ‘blister’ creatures live in mountain regions of Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia and Spain, researchers said.
Construction is anticipated to begin this year on a 35-kilometre project to rehabilitate pavement and improve intersections on Highway 88, around the east side of Lesser Slave Lake in northern Alberta.The work will be from the highway's start in the town of Slave Lake to where it intersects with Highway 754, known as the Wabasca turnoff.The Municipal District of Lesser Slave River has spent years advocating for improved safety on the highway.With a single lane in each direction, the road is poth
A woman survived in frigid temperatures throughout the night by clinging to a small tree after falling hundreds of feet down a New York mountain.
WLKY Chief Meteorologist Jay Cardosi has the latest forecast.