Ontario snow persists overnight before a much-needed warm-up

Drivers across southern and eastern Ontario will continue dealing with snow from a clipper system grazing the region Saturday night. Look out for slick roads through the overnight hours into Sunday morning.

Are you ready for a bit of relief behind this system? Sunday will bring about a mild break from the snowy pattern that’s been draped over southern Ontario.

DON’T MISS: Winter's about to hit the rewind button in southern Ontario, but for how long?

Saturday night: Clipper's snow continues

Snow will continue pushing west to east across southern Ontario through the overnight hours, ending across the Greater Toronto Area late Saturday night before coming to a close around Ottawa by Sunday morning.

Ontario clipper snowfall forecast

Totals should remain on the lighter side, especially compared to the snow squalls we’ve seen of late, but even a few centimetres of snow is enough to cause slick roads and slow travel.

The greatest snowfall amounts will fall across eastern Ontario, where forecasters expect 10-15 cm of accumulation by the end of the event.

Areas around northern Lake Huron, southern Georgian Bay, and the eastern GTA should see 5-10 cm of snow from this clipper, while the rest of Ontario is on track to see totals generally less than 5 cm.

Ontario snowfall timing Saturday 10 pm

Looking ahead: Milder air, then more cold arrives

That clipper system will help drag warmer air north of the border, lending southern Ontario a few days of milder temperatures before we take a dip again next week.

Readings are expected to climb well above freezing on Sunday. We’re likely going to see some rain showers on Monday, but some light freezing rain and mixed precipitation are expected north and northeast of Toronto.

Ontario forecast conditions Sunday

DON'T MISS: Canada hit with winter weather already, but will it stay for December?

Another system expected to develop over the U.S. Midwest on Tuesday will track into southern Ontario with widespread rain Tuesday night. There’s also the potential for snow for some areas well to the west of the storm track as a cold front approaches the region.

A strong cold front is expected to track across the region on Wednesday, followed by a quick shot of Arctic air with temperatures a few degrees colder than seasonal. This should trigger another round of significant lake-effect snow by Wednesday night.

Much milder weather is expected to arrive for the weekend, with that warmer pattern dominating into mid-December. We'll be watching the potential for a colder pattern to kick in during late December and early January.

WATCH: London blasted with lake-effect band, highway 401 closed

Click here to view the video

Stay with The Weather Network for all the latest on conditions across Ontario.