Snow possible again for part of Iowa
Snow possible again for part of Iowa
Western diamondbacks average 3 to 5 feet in length.
Highway 4 on Vancouver Island has reopened after being closed through the morning and early afternoon on Boxing Day.DriveBC first tweeted about the closure at 6:15 p.m. Monday, saying that there were rocks on the road for a 10-kilometre stretch between Cathedral Grove Provincial Park and Koen Road. It said Monday evening that debris flow and falling rocks had necessitated the closure.The highway reopened a little over 20 hours later, just after 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday, according to DriveBC.The clos
The paiche, one of the biggest freshwater fish, is a risk to native fish stocks in the Amazon.
“They seem to have found a new hunting ground and it’s no telling how long they might stay at this point.”
VANCOUVER — Environment Canada has issued weather alerts for two Vancouver Island regions, warning of potential ocean waves reaching up to seven metres on Wednesday. The national weather agency says elevated ocean water levels mixed with significant waves are expected in the late morning in Greater Victoria until the early afternoon. It says large waves, storm surge, and seasonably high tides may produce the high water levels, and coastal flooding is possible along exposed shorelines, especially
A storm stretching from Colorado to the Atlantic will continue to drive warmth and rain into southern Ontario but a gradual change is ahead
2023's grand finale will bring a mix of active weather across the region
The Burmese python is one of the largest snakes in the world
Another system to bring more rain and strong winds yet again to coastal British Columbia
Think of it as a sanctuary for leafy vegetables. That's how GoodLeaf's Barry Murchie describes the company's 100,000-square-foot vertical farm operation that he predicts will eventually produce 900,000 kilograms of veggies a year.The company's president and CEO says it's one step toward increasing food security, possibly leading to lower prices for home grown food and a smaller carbon footprint compared to veggies that are trucked in from the United States."We are creating an alternative, a dome
A critical milestone is on the horizon for Canada's 175-year-long plan to bury its nuclear waste underground, with two pairs of Ontario communities set to decide if they would be willing hosts. Late next year, the Nuclear Waste Management Organization plans to select the site for Canada's deep geological repository, where millions of bundles of used nuclear fuel will be placed in a network of rooms connected by cavernous tunnels, as deep below the Earth's surface as the CN Tower is tall — if the
(Bloomberg) -- A wind farm and transmission line billed as the largest clean energy project in US history has secured $11 billion in financing and started construction.Most Read from BloombergThe Late-Night Email to Tim Cook That Set the Apple Watch Saga in MotionChinese Carmaker Overtakes Tesla as World’s Most Popular EV MakerApple Resumes Sale of Watches After Appeals Court Lifts US BanTesla Plans Revamp of Smash Hit Model Y From China PlantGhost Ships at Reawakened North Korea Port Put Ukrain
Beijing recorded its longest cold wave since records began in 1951. CNN’s Marc Stewart reports.
The birth was “long-awaited” after a long pregnancy, Zoo Atlanta said.
Thousands of homes remain without power and travellers are likely to face continued disruption.
The last days of the year are going to continue following the same mild and gloomy trend that has shaped December 2023 thus far
Marine experts found the animal rolling in the surf.
The report calls for world leaders of developed countries to channel more funding into climate finance.
A wide range of producers can claim they have sustainable practices.
The clean-up has begun on Danish beaches after dozens of Maersk shipping containers were lost at sea due to stormy weather.