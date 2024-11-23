Snow and rain prompt flood alerts as Storm Bert hits

Lorries struggled to navigate the A65 between Skipton and Ilkley on Saturday morning [North Yorkshire Weather Updates/Facebook]

Heavy snow and rain has led to travel disruption across parts of Yorkshire and warnings of potential flooding as Storm Bert sweeps across the region.

Four flood alerts are in place in West Yorkshire along sections of the River Aire and River Calder, with a further alert in place for the North Sea coast at Bridlington in East Yorkshire.

In North Yorkshire rural routes have been badly hit by snow, with police saying they have already dealt with eight crashes and advised motorists not to travel unless essential.

An amber weather warning for snow is in force across West and North Yorkshire until 12:00 GMT, while a yellow weather warning for snow and rain covering the whole of Yorkshire is expected to remain in place until 09:00 on Sunday.

Across the region a number of roads have been closed due to snow, including the A57 Snake Pass, the A66 between Scotch Corner and Penrith and the A628 Woodhead Pass.

Earlier, on the M1, one lane was closed northbound between Junction 38 for Huddersfield and junction 39 for Wakefield, with images on social media showing an HGV which appeared to have slid down an embankment towards the motorway.

West Yorkshire Police said the lorry driver was not injured and the road reopened at 10:15 GMT after the vehicle was removed.

Other images show lorries apparently struggling to navigate the A65 between Skipton and Ilkley, where snow has settled, and a fallen tree branch blocking Clapham Old Road, in Ingleton.

Storm Bert has brought disruption across Yorkshire [North Yorkshire weather updates/Facebook]

Public transport has also been heavily disrupted, with various train lines blocked.

Operator Northern said services between Todmorden and Hebden Bridge were unable to run, while trains travelling from Leeds to Manchester Victoria are being terminated at Bradford Interchange.

Services between York and Blackpool have been cancelled or revised, while trains running from Leeds and Bradford to Skipton and Ilkley have also been pulled because of the snow.

Meanwhile, the runway at Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) re-opened shortly after 10:00 GMT after it was closed earlier in the day.

Travel remains affected by the disruption, however, with passengers facing delays of several hours on outgoing flights.

Some arrivals have been diverted to other UK airports, while others have been cancelled, according to LBA's website.

In sport, Scarborough Athletic's home match against Kidderminster Harriers has been postponed due to the weather.

The village of Harome in Ryedale, was among the places to have seen heavy snowfall [Philippa]

Saturday's forecast suggests snow will turn to heavy rain over the course of the day as temperatures rise, bringing with it the risk of flooding.

The five flood alerts, which indicate flooding is possible, have been accompanied by advice urging drivers and pedestrians to take care.

In West Yorkshire, Mirfield, Horbury, Wakefield, Todmorden, Hebden Bridge and Mytholmroyd are all covered by the flood alerts concerning possible overflow to sections of the River Calder.

The North Yorkshire town of Helmsley has been covered in snow [One Man Marvel]

Meanwhile, the levels of the River Aire "will potentially peak through Leeds on Sunday morning, where flooding is possible" the Environment Agency said.

The village of Kildwick, in the Craven district in North Yorkshire, is also covered by an alert.

Meanwhile "particularly exposed parts" of the North Yorkshire coastline between Bridlington and Barmston are covered by the flood alert there.

