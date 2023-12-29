Snow and rain warning issued as Storm Gerrit clean-up continues

North-east Scotland is among the areas expected to see snowfalls on Saturday

A yellow weather warning for snow and rain has been issued for most of Scotland on Saturday as the country continues to recover from Storm Gerrit.

The Met Office alert covers Grampian, the Highlands and Western Isles, Dumfries and Galloway and the Lothians.

It will come into force at 08:00 on Saturday and run until midnight.

Forecasters say high ground areas in Scotland are likely to see "significant snow", with possibly 10 to 20cm building up.

It comes after about 750 households - mainly in the north east of Scotland - had another night without power due to damage caused by Storm Gerrit.

Power company SSEN said it had managed to reconnect more than 45,000 properties.

It said it was "making a final push to restore power" to the last 450 homes which remain off the grid.

Andy Smith, operations director at SSEN Distribution, said: "Our operational teams have made excellent progress in restoring customers impacted by Storm Gerrit, in the face of continued challenging conditions last night.

"We recognise this has been a difficult couple of days for the customers still affected, and I'm grateful to them for their continued patience and support as our teams work extremely hard to restore power."

Two people were rescued in Glen Tilt after becoming stuck in heavy snow.

Mountain Rescue teams were dispatched late on Thursday evening to locate the walkers who were caught in difficult conditions.

Braemar Mountain Rescue said both had been successfully "escorted" south.

Elsewhere in the UK, homes were damaged after a "localised tornado" tore through Tameside in Greater Manchester.

And the National Grid said 36,000 properties were temporarily left without electricity in Ceredigion after part of its network suffered a lightning strike.

The Met Office said its Irish counterpart, Met Eireann, could name another storm - Storm Hank - as a "deep area of low pressure" pushes strong winds across the Republic of Ireland on Saturday.

Meteorologist Alex Burkill said Saturday was likely to turn wet and windy across the UK, with a band of "intense rain" pushing its way eastwards and north-eastwards. This could bring a risk of gales and possibly severe gales in exposed spots.

Mr Burkill said northern areas and areas of high ground in Scotland were likely to see "significant snow".

"We're likely to see some travel disruption again, because of the wind, the rain and some snow like we've seen over recent days," he said.

Blustery and showery conditions are set to continue into Sunday, with the heaviest and most frequent rainfall across western parts of the UK.

The temperature is also expected to drop on Sunday, as Hogmanay celebrations take place across the country.