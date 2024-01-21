Snow shoveling fail: Roof avalanche destroys work in seconds

Marie Claire US

In the 1990s, supermodels weren't just in, they were it, from the popularization of the Victoria Secret "Angels," to the famous January 1990 American Vogue cover, to Cindy Crawford's Pepsi commercial and George Michael's "Freedom" video, just to name a few iconic moments. Most people were most familiar with the so-called Big Six (that's Linda Evangelista, Claudia Schiffer, Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, and Cindy Crawford), particularly Evangelista's infamous joke that they didn't get out of bed “for less than $10,000 a day.” But there were a ton of working models in the '90s you may not be familiar with, particularly ones who were breaking boundaries and starting to bring a smidge of awareness to the fashion industry about diversity.