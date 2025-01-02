Snow showers exit this evening: Jan 1

CBC

Starting Jan. 1, a lot more can be recycled in Quebec.Items once deemed non-recyclable, like chip bags and yogurt cups, are now eligible for the recycling bin.The change comes as producers take over the management of the province's recycling program.Here's a breakdown of what's changing in 2025, and whether it will help address the province's growing waste problem.What can be recycledFor residents, the main difference is that more items can be recycled. All containers, packaging material or prin