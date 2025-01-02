Snow showers exit this evening: Jan 1

Latest Stories
Multi-day snow event to start 2025 in Ontario
Systems snow will give way to a five day lake-effect event, likely resulting in over 50cm for the snow belt
- FTW Outdoors
Intrepid baby bear takes on rushing creek in adorable footage
Your National Parks on Tuesday shared footage showing a newborn black bear attempting to cross a creek, perhaps for the first time. The footage, posted below, is titled, “Baby bear vs. creek.” It shows the tiny cub pausing before
- The Weather Network
Lake-effect snow squalls to impact post-holiday travels in Ontario
Warm and cold air masses will collide over Ontario this week, bringing lake-effect snow and snow squalls back to the province as we kick off 2025
- USA TODAY
Scientists track changes at the Yellowstone supervolcano. Could it blow again?
The giant supervolcano that lies under Yellowstone National Park is cooling off in the west but staying hot in the northeast.
- The Canadian Press
Surfing sea otter clambers onto board in B.C., prompting warning
A sea otter has been seen clambering onto a surfboard and following surfers off Vancouver Island, prompting reminders from Fisheries and Oceans Canada to avoid close interactions with the mammals.
- The Canadian Press
Rare cougar sighting reported in urban Vancouver, far from wilderness
VANCOUVER — A rare cougar sighting has been reported in Vancouver's urban Dunbar neighbourhood.
- The Weather Network
Winter returns to Ontario in time to ring in the new year
Warm and cold air masses will collide over Ontario this week, bringing snow back to the province to kick off 2025
- People
Researchers Believe Mother Orca Known for Grieving 2018 Newborn's Death Has Lost Another Calf
The Center for Whale Research first became aware of the new calf, named J61, on Dec. 20
- Reuters
Breakaway Moldovan region cuts heating and hot water as Russian gas flow ends
CHISINAU (Reuters) -The breakaway Moldovan region of Transdniestria cut heating and hot water supplies to households on Wednesday after Russia stopped supplying gas to central and eastern Europe via Ukraine. The severing of the gas flow was felt immediately in the mainly Russian-speaking territory of about 450,000 people, which split from Moldova in the early 1990s as the Soviet Union collapsed. Russia has about 1,500 troops stationed there.
- United Press International
N.Y. eyes 3 feet of lake-effect snow as polar vortex set to chill eastern U.S.
The rain that pummeled the northeast on New Year's Eve is just a beginning of things to come as New York faces up to 3 feet of lake-effect snow and a dreaded polar vortex takes aim at the U.S. East.
- CBC
Pond Inlet, Nunavut, diesel spill can't be cleaned according to new report
An environmental consultant’s report shows that some of the affected soil can’t be removed. There are concrete blocks which hold up the pipeline that can’t be moved and there are heavy boulders in the area.
- The Weather Network
Get ready for a snowy headache to kick off the new year in Quebec
2025 will kick off with a widespread snow event blanketing Quebec, including Montreal and other major regions
- The Weather Network
Canada tops the snow charts: Mount Washington claims gold (so far)
With more than a three-metre snowbase, this Canadian ski resort has some of the deepest powder in North America so far––outshining formidable competitors south of the border, including Timberline Lodge in Oregon and Mount Baker in Washington.
- CBC
Significant snow loss after record temperatures in the capital city
Many people were sad to see bare streets after a white Christmas, after record temperatures took away most of Fredericton's snow
- CBC
How Quebec's recycling system is changing in 2025: A lot more can go in the bin
Starting Jan. 1, a lot more can be recycled in Quebec.Items once deemed non-recyclable, like chip bags and yogurt cups, are now eligible for the recycling bin.The change comes as producers take over the management of the province's recycling program.Here's a breakdown of what's changing in 2025, and whether it will help address the province's growing waste problem.What can be recycledFor residents, the main difference is that more items can be recycled. All containers, packaging material or prin
- CNN
‘We’re dying from the cold’: Displaced Palestinians battle winter in Gaza
Standing barefooted in the mud with an empty bucket in hand at a crowded water station in central Gaza, Palestinian Alaa Al-Shawish is both fearing the rain and looking for clean water for her family that has been displaced from Gaza City and are now living in a makeshift tent in Deir Al-Balah.
- CBC
Vancouver sees progress on eradication of Japanese beetle, but bug still spreading in B.C.
Invasive species researchers are heralding a dip in the City of Vancouver's Japanese beetle population as a win after years-long efforts to stop the spread of the ravenous plant-munching bug.But they're also warning that the work is far from over with its detection in other areas of B.C.According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), the organization responsible for trapping the insect, no Japanese beetles were detected in Vancouver in 2024 for the first time since the pest was spotted
- Fox Weather
Long-duration lake-effect snow to hammer eastern Great Lakes region through weekend
Several communities across the Great Lakes region are preparing to be blasted by feet of snow as winter weather moves in just as millions of people across the U.S. ring in 2025.
- BBC
Hundreds object to green belt solar farm
Council planners are recommending approval for the solar farm at Usworth House Farm.
- The Canadian Press
Nova Scotia wildlife centre waiting on good weather to release wandering golden eagle
FREDERICTON — Maybe it was sick. Maybe it was just exhausted.