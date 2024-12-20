Snow showers Friday morning

Latest Stories
- The Canadian Press
Latest B.C. storm brings 140 km/h gusts to Vancouver Island amid wind, snow warnings
VANCOUVER — Winds approaching 140 km/h have been hitting Vancouver Island weather stations after Environment Canada issued the latest in a series of wind warnings for the B.C. coast.
- The Weather Network - Video
Widespread snow heading for S. Ontario, who will see the worst of it?
A clipper system is moving into southern Ontario, bringing snowfall to much of the area. Strong winds off the Great Lakes could amplify the totals for some. The Weather Network meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details.
- USA TODAY
Incredible video shows shark feasting on crocodile in Australia
Alice Bedwell said she was at Town Beach in Australia when she recorded dramatic video of the encounter between the two powerful animals.
- The Weather Network
Chinook winds bring a 22-degree shift in just hours in Alberta
Chinook winds were certainly at play this week, bringing big temperatures swings to parts of Alberta
- The Weather Network
Snowfall, cold warnings span the Prairies; 20 cm of snow brings travel risk
Snow will continue to pick up in intensity across the Prairies through Wednesday, threatening as much as 20 cm across some of the harder-hit areas. Driving conditions will be dicey
- Robb Report
This Rugged New Off-Road Trailer Was Designed for Sub-Zero Adventures
Mammoth Overland's latest model has a cozy, wool-lined interior with a king-size bed.
- The Weather Network
Bundle up: Coldest air of entire year coming to southern Ontario this weekend
Temperatures across the Greater Toronto Area are about to take a fast and steady tumble, bringing the coldest conditions of the entire year to several locations
- CBC
Highway crews clearing snow after storm dumps up to 20 cm across southern Sask.
The snowstorm that hit southern Saskatchewan Wednesday night is now moving into Manitoba.Areas south of Highway 1 received up to 20 cm of snow overnight and the Saskatchewan Highway Hotline was recommending against travelling on several highways early Thursday morning.By 9:30 a.m. CST, most of the highways had been upgraded to partially covered with snow, though highways in and around Maple Creek still had travel not recommended."We had a fairly heavy band of snow centred around Swift Current an
- CBC
Brazen theft of park's evergreen tree disappoints people nearby
On Monday morning, residents of the Cardinal Creek subdivision in east Ottawa were surprised to see an evergreen tree stump in a nearby park. This is the scene on Tuesday afternoon. (Nathan Fung/CBC)The City of Ottawa is investigating what it calls an unauthorized removal of an evergreen tree from a city park in Orléans in the week before Christmas.The tree in Cardinal Creek Community Park near the bend on Trim Road was seemingly cut down and stolen overnight. All that remained on Monday morning
- CBC
Rescue crews free injured explorer from underground cave — again
Italian rescue crews pulled Ottavia Piana to safety Wednesday, 75 hours after she was injured while exploring a cave near the city of Bergamo. The 32-year-old caver had been rescued from the same cave complex once before, when she broke her leg while exploring.
- CBC
Significant snowfall set for Saturday in the Maritimes
Pre-Christmas travel plans will be impacted this weekend as a nor'easter beginning Friday night will bring significant snowfall to much of the Maritimes.The storm will develop along the Eastern Seaboard before moving south of the province on Saturday with snow along its northern edge.The heaviest snowfall is set for Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and into southeastern New Brunswick. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)The exact track of the storm will be key to the forecast. However, as of now, most of mainland Nova Scotia,
- The Weather Network - Video
Back-to-back systems bring heavy snow threat into Atlantic Canada
The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details.
- CNN
California squirrels are eating another rodent for the first time, new study finds
A study reveals the first evidence of California squirrels eating voles. Experts explain why this phenomenon is critical to future behavioral discoveries in animals.
- The Conversation
People already live alongside predators in India and Kenya – here’s how it could work in Scotland
Reintroduction of Scotland’s extinct predators could help solve its biodiversity crisis. Examples from India and Kenya show that it is possible to live alongside predators and overcome prejudice.
- AccuWeather
Here's your travel outlook for Dec. 19
Several areas of the country could endure weather-related travel delays on Dec. 19.
- CBC
Nor'easter to roll into Nova Scotia Friday night
CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon says Saturday is not looking like a great day for travel with significant snowfall in the forecast.
- The Weather Network
Toronto’s frigid weekend could score a surprisingly rare feat
Get ready for a frosty weekend across southern Ontario as temperatures plunge to levels we haven’t seen in nearly two years
- CBC
Saturday snow set to impact pre-Christmas travel
Folks with pre-Christmas travel plans this weekend should be keeping a close eye on the forecast over the next few days. While some uncertainty remains, a significant snowfall is looking likely for most of Nova Scotia, beginning Friday night and continuing into Saturday. The storm is set to develop along the eastern seaboard and then move south of the province on Saturday with snow along its northern edge.The snow is set to begin Friday night and continue into Saturday. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC) The tr
- CBC
Here's what deep sea ports and military vessels could mean for Arctic marine mammals
Yukon Premier Ranj Pillai says investing in Arctic infrastructure will benefit northerners, but some of those proposed investments will come at a cost to the Arctic's marine mammals.Premiers are calling for Ottawa to use its defence budget to build Arctic infrastructure, including strengthening Canada's military presence to protect Arctic sovereignty. This could involve building a deep sea port in the western Arctic to serve as launching point for military submarines in the Beaufort Sea. "It's a
- The Weather Network
Winter solstice is coming: Here's how animals survive the coldest months
The colder months have arrived and for some animals, that means big changes are ahead.