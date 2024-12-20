Snow showers Friday morning

CBC

Pre-Christmas travel plans will be impacted this weekend as a nor'easter beginning Friday night will bring significant snowfall to much of the Maritimes.The storm will develop along the Eastern Seaboard before moving south of the province on Saturday with snow along its northern edge.The heaviest snowfall is set for Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and into southeastern New Brunswick. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)The exact track of the storm will be key to the forecast. However, as of now, most of mainland Nova Scotia,