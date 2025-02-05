Snow Showers Hit Northwest Washington

Parts of Washington were under a winter weather advisory on Wednesday, February 5, as snow continued to cover the area.

This footage taken by X user @WashingtonWAWX shows light snow falling in the Tacoma area in the early hours of Wednesday morning, which they described as a “nice snow shower.”

In a second clip posted 30 minutes later, the snowfall is even heavier.

The National Weather Service said that snow was expected to continue into Thursday morning in parts of northwest and central Washington.

The agency also warned that the roads could be hazardous, with slippery road conditions that could affect Wednesday evening commutes. Credit: @WashingtonWAWX via Storyful