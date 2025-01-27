Snow Showers Northern Arizona

A winter weather advisory was in place for northern Arizona on Monday, January 27, as the National Weather Service (NWS) forecast continuing snow showers throughout the day.

The weather service said the Coconino Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Western Mogollon Rim, and Yavapai County Mountains areas should expect snow showers to become “more widespread and spread eastward into the Flagstaff area” Monday afternoon into Monday night.

Slow motion footage taken by @Beez8656 shows conditions in Prescott, southwest of Flagstaff, on Monday. The NWS predicted 1 to 2 inches of accumulation for Prescott by midnight.

“Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous,” the NWS said. “Slow down and use caution while traveling.” Credit: @Beez8656 via Storyful